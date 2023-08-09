Despite saying she’d allow viewers of the hit film “Sound of Freedom” to see “what all the fuss is about” — and that it “had her at the first camera shot” — Kathleen Parker (Tribune Opinion, July 30) still seemed bent on doing a “hit piece” by pulling in biased and absurd, even false, connections and observations.
Homeland Security Agent Tim Ballard, whose life story the film is based on, is a bonafide hero for the work he did rescuing children in horrific situations around the globe. (The movie provides only a snapshot of the dangerous and impactful, lifesaving work done.) His heroism, along with the children he saved, have nothing to do with political party affiliation, as child sex trafficking is a global, “human” issue of gigantic proportions, and a sad reflection on society overall.
Parker mentioned a character in the film, termed “Batman,” because of the helpful work he ultimately did, in a seemingly backhanded-smear-complimentary sort of way, because of his formerly “shady” (crime-filled) lifestyle. However, the character expressed deep remorse for his actions, feeling a need to redeem himself, and the scene where he states why he changed (by actor Bill Camp) seems Academy Award-worthy.
All actor performances are truly outstanding. The cinematography and music are beautiful. And though the film is deeply moving regarding a serious, dark issue, it is done tastefully — relying heavily on viewers’ imaginations to fill gaps.
Actor Jim Caviezel and “Sound of Freedom” truly should win awards.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Close steelhead angling
To comport with Idaho code, Idaho Fish and Game should close all angling for steelhead now.
The very small wild run is stressed by hot water and catch-and-release mortality.