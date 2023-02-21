Diving toward fascism
The Jan. 17 headline “Gag the media and keep them gagged” hinted at fascism.
The dive started with former President Donald Trump getting elected. He said the media was the “enemy of the people.”
This reality isn’t defensible, nor is his tax “plan.”
Yet, fascism includes corporate congressional bribes through Citizens United. Plus investors, Big Pharma, bankers and Republicans are laughing uproariously at reformers who believe the Wall Street pig sty can be cleaned up.
Step One: check.
Next are abundant conspiracy theories: Jewish space lasers start forest fires. Italian satellites changed votes. Trump and Rep. George Santos are truthsayers.
Step Three is misinformation, Adolf Hitler’s forte.
Comrade Vladimir Putin emulates Hitler.
Don and House Republicans emulate Vlad.
Putin’s continued violence toward the Ukraine, his own citizens and misinforming the press has Republicans sprinting to see who dives off first.
Body cam video of the murder of Tyre Nichols shows policemen honoring hatred and power, Step Four of fascist ideology, as does the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, a horrible incident and quite opposite of many ignorant posts shrieking it was staged.
Again, video disproves all these posts.
Acceptance of “patriots” murdering hundreds of school children, shoppers, movie attendees and Jews is further proof of the fascist way.
Step Five: public acceptance.
For fun, let’s assume all Democrats, liberals, RINOs, independents, minorities and others are neutralized, eliminated or jailed. All is well, right?
Unfortunately, what’s left are heavily armed maniacs all gussied up with no one to abuse — except themselves.
Jim Roach
Moscow
