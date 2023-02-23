Paul Harvey died in 2009 at a hospital in Phoenix, Ariz., yet the Grand Squinter from Asotin, Richard Eggleston, would have us believe he died in 1995, came back from the dead, penned a revised column in 1996 and somehow went back in time to record a radio broadcast on April 5, 1965.
Paging Christopher Nolan.
Reuters has thoroughly debunked the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quotes that Eggleston holds up as true.
It follows a pattern of misinformation from Eggleston.
What’s worse is Eggleston’s denigration of Americans with speech impediments. As someone who suffered from stuttering as a child, I find it reprehensible that the good doctor would use his bully pulpit to be an actual bully.
But what can we expect from ultra-right-wing MAGA Republicans? Not much, I’m afraid.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Vote yes for CHS
When you vote to approve the Clarkston High School bond, you vote to complete the vision approved in 1998. You vote to ensure greater opportunities for all our students. You vote to ensure the health and safety of our community. You vote to ensure employers can find job-ready employees to fill the many vacant positions in health care, food services, construction, manufacturing and the other positions critical to our future.
Local organizations that are experienced in educating children and economic development have proudly voiced their support. This includes the Clarkston Education Association, the Clarkston School Board, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Clarkston City Council and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
Our local health care providers have also proudly voiced their support and this includes Tri-State Memorial Hospital and the Catalyst Medical Group. These health care providers know the shortages they face now, and they know the situation will only get worse without the tools to prepare students to enter these fields of employment. The difficulties in recruiting staff put our health care system at risk.
It is heartwarming to meet the countless supporters who have joined our efforts. They believe in community and in providing opportunities for their children to improve their future. It is time for us to do for our children what they cannot do for themselves.
Please join me in ensuring the health and vitality of Clarkston by voting yes for CHS.