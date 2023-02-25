Renew Lewiston’s levy
A recent letter to this paper made questionable claims about renewing the upcoming Lewiston schools supplemental levy.
Renew Lewiston’s levy
A recent letter to this paper made questionable claims about renewing the upcoming Lewiston schools supplemental levy.
Actual research revealed the following truths:
l Absolutely no money from the levy will be used on athletic venues. Period. End of statement.
l The Lewiston School District does not have a slush fund. All money for the district comes from state allocations and property taxes. A general fund balance exists amounting to 10% of the subsequent year’s budget expenditures. The district tries to keep a fund balance of between 8% and 12%. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends 16%. Fund balances exist to address emergencies, cover temporary revenue shortfalls, provide stability throughout economic cycles and are typically used for nonrecurring costs. Such practices make the district able to respond to crisis and demonstrate good stewardship of our tax dollars.
l The Lewiston supplemental levy accounts for 36% of the overall budget, no small amount. The levy funds critical items such as security measures, school resource officers and security cameras. It provides opportunities for students in career and technical training, music education, libraries, technology and other critical learning resources. The supplemental levy ensures Lewiston students a safe, robust quality education.
l Additionally, it is not a new tax. It’s a continuation of our existing levy at a reduced rate. This supplemental levy is an investment every legal voter in Lewiston should be proud to make. I am.
Early and absentee voting are open. Vote at the polls on March 14.
Vote yes for Lewiston schools.
Mary Ann Funk
Lewiston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.