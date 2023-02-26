Prove it
As an educator in Idaho, I have been closely following the discussion in our Legislature regarding school vouchers.
Recently Sen. Tammy Nichols referred to Senate Bill 1038 by saying, “When schools are held accountable to parents rather than government, the less ‘woke’ those schools are. ... In a free market, where money truly follows the child to the school of their parents’ choice, indoctrination and other issues will be reduced and accountability will increase.”
In my profession, we are required to use evidence-based practices. I would hope my representatives do the same when making decisions that cost $45 million.
If this is her opinion based on anecdotal experience, I caution Nichols to please look for legitimate data before she relies on the assumption that less “woke” people will be more ethical with taxpayer dollars.
SB 1038 provides private and home schools tax dollars with no accountability regarding content, while public schools face an onslaught of radical regulation. Where is the equity?
Nichols has expressed concern about “indoctrination” in public schools. I, too, have concerns about my money funding “indoctrination” in private and home schools.
But the Legislature doesn’t seem to care.
Kelli Sowa
Moscow
