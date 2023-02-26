So few words
Richard Eggleston: You say if we disagree with you, bring our better data. That’s hard to do when we are limited to 250 words compared to your 1,000-plus words.
How about a level playing field?
You quoted Democrats out of context. For instance, Hillary Clinton’s response — “What difference does it make?” — was in response to some grueling questioning from Sen. Ron Johnson who was trying to place fault on why four Americans were killed.
In frustration, Clinton said, “With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?
“It is our job to figure out what happened and do everything we can to prevent it from ever happening again, senator.”
Want to see the tape, Richard? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/hillary-clinton-what-difference-does-it-make-rnc-2016-benghazi-a7148706.html. ...
The quote has been largely used without context by conservative critics of Clinton. (www.independent.co.uk.
And your quote of Joe Biden — Biden has long had a well documented stuttering problem. Surely, a health care professional like you should be more compassionate with his malady.
Should I mention ... former President Donald Trump’s thoughts on drinking bleach to cure COVID-19? Or George W. Bush’s claim he could look into the eyes of Vladimir Putin to see his soul? Or George H.W. Bush’s statement “Read my lips. No new taxes”?
I have reached my limit.
Wayne H. Beebe
Pullman
Lewiston can do better
I read with dismay and utter disappointment that Feb. 18 article on the flooding at Sunset Park just a month earlier. We know of a family who has been completely displaced from the flood and is living in a temporary rental. The flood hit their home so hard and fast it blew out their basement windows. This family of five lost their HVAC system, hot water heater, freezer full of food, many totes of clothing and keepsakes, as well as their furniture, cherished belongings and more.
They have partial power ... and have had to rent a storage unit to store things so that remediation can take place in the future.
No one from the city has been to their home to assess the damage, check on them or ask about their well being. ...
City engineers were quickly on site ordering power to be disconnected but no one else has taken time to really examine this devastation. ...
Why haven’t the mayor and city council gone door to door to express their sympathy and provided caring words?
When I read that a couple in their late 80s and early 90s is considering making a payment plan on the work they have needed, my stomach was sickened. ...
Lewiston, you can do better. Step up. Show some kindness. Do the right thing. Assist these folks in the tort claim process. Grab a shovel. Help move the mud. Replant a flower. Haul away all the rubble in the basements. ...
Kristi Ottmar
Clarkston
Not on Carlson’s list
If Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, wants to rid libraries of books containing “any material harmful to minors,” which, according to the bill she is proposing, includes “nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement,” among other things, then there is one well-known book she should see to it is removed immediately.
This bestseller starts with a naked couple in a garden and goes on to include all kinds of acts that could be harmful to children and adults, including drunken incest between father and daughters and entire cities condemned because of rampant sodomy, as well as references to prostitution and drunken revelry.
Besides that, there are many pages where violence is predominant, including such gory images as human heads on platters, fratricide, the leveling of entire cities and even the desire to dash “little ones against the stones,” as well as a father’s full willingness to slay his son based on a dare.
These are only some examples that would meet the standards in Carlson’s bill, which could fine libraries a hefty $10,000 per claim.
But it is doubtful she will push for removal of this particular book because, as you have probably guessed, these scenes and many others appear in the Bible.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Get off the couch
From the Feb. 17 Lewiston Tribune: “Americans to lose key food subsidy.”
Do you suppose that will encourage any of the recipients to get off the couch and fill one of the many “Help Wanted” positions I see all over?
Another headline: “WSU ... student named Miss Black Washington USA.” Why do we still have this sort of contest if we truly want to eliminate racism? Can you imagine the seizures the lefties would have if there were a “Miss White Washington USA” pageant?
What’s the difference?
Shouldn’t it be just “Miss Washington USA”?
Of course, to apply the current lefty nonsense, it would be a “Person Washington USA” contest.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia