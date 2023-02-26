No fan of Biden’s
This is to inform Mike Epstein and Danny Radakovich, who love and adore President Joe Biden, that most Americans do not hold Biden in such high esteem for many good reasons.
From his first day in office, he has done everything possible to reverse former President Donald Trump’s policies.
Just look at the results. The open border with countless illegal aliens penetrating our entire country costs millions of taxpayer money, but makes the cartels millions of dollars a month. Then there are the accompanying fentanyl overdoses, which cost 300 lives daily.
The man in charge, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, should resign or face immediate impeachment.
Most likely, Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.
Think of the money and lives that would have saved.
Before COVID-19, we had a bright future with energy independence and reasonable prices at the pump. Now, with China’s balloons and the crisis in Ohio, the administration’s lack of response is pitiful.
In summary, former President Barack Obama was correct when he said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.”
Glenn Richey
Kooskia
Disturbed by coverage
I was disturbed by Trevan Pixley’s reporting of the Prairie vs. Raft River semi-final state championship game ending. This game ended with the last minute heroics of Raft River junior Jessie Knudson, resulting in her team winning a state tournament game. How many of us can say that?
I can understand Pixley devoting the majority of his article to the disappointment of the local team. What I cannot understand is his diminishment of what Knudson did. Pixley pointed out that she missed her first nine shots. He incorrectly stated that these were the only points she scored in the game and, most disgustingly, that she had a “measly” scoring average of less than five points per game. “Measly” is a mean word seldom associated with sports — and certainly not when reporting high school sports. The use of this word was insulting, unprofessional, and totally uncalled for. And it deprives Knudson of what would be a damn fine scrapbook article.
Pixley cannot change his article, but he can give Knudson a written apology, hopefully including a pledge that in the future he will think about how his callousness may affect those he writes about.
Garry W. Jones
Spokane
Good show
Just saw “The SpongeBob Musical” at Clarkston High School with my 8-year-old granddaughter. We both loved it.
Her favorite character was Squidward Q. Tentacles and his four legs.
I thought the tap dance number was excellent.
I encourage everyone to go see it. This is well worth your time if you or the little ones like SpongeBob.
Congrats, Clarkston. Well done.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
