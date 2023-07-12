OK, it’s been six months since the High Reservoir in Lewiston ruptured. When is our elected mayor going to let his constituents in on the cause of the “failure” of the overflow warning system?
Was it a failure of the software or hardware or was it a failure to pay attention to warnings?
I think that those of us who were affected deserve an explanation. We also deserve to know that it will not happen again.
David Kendrick
Lewiston
Value our airport
I recently tuned in to a joint city of Lewiston/Nez Perce County meeting and I want to say thank you to County Commissioner Don Beck for bringing up his interaction with Idaho Gov. Brad Little in regard to our airport.
It is disappointing, considering the many connections our valley has to Boise, that the governor and Legislature do not see the value in the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Our mayor is a former state senator and all of our representatives have publicly stated support for our airport.
It is painful to read article after article about the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport getting state support and nothing on this side of the state line. Just imagine where we could be with just a little help from our friends in the capital.
Speaking of our friends in the capital, does anyone know when they might hold a town hall meeting so we might be able to have a discussion about issues we all hold dear?
