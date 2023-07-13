Come meet candidate
Kaylee Peterson, a sixth-generation Idahoan with deep roots in Idaho, is a candidate running to serve as Idaho’s 1st District representative in Congress.
According to her website, her first priority is to restore trust in our democracy. She will “work tirelessly to forge connections with every voter, rejecting partisan politics in favor of collaboration. Together we possess a shared stake in improving and streamlining government, even if it means facing uncomfortable truths. The pursuit of a more perfect union demands this commitment each and every day.”
Friday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kaylee will be in Kamiah at Riverfront Park (U.S. Highway 12 at South Laguna Drive) and I hope residents of Districts 6 and 7 will take this opportunity to meet her and talk with her about their hopes and concerns.
The event is a fundraiser for the newly reorganized Lewis County Democrats, but all are welcome to come and learn more about Kaylee and her vision for Idaho’s future. Since free pizza will be provided, anyone who plans to attend should RSVP by leaving a message at (208) 882-0940 by today.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Agenda is bloodthirsty
The new snake oil being peddled by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, or whoever is really in charge of the regime, is nothing short of ghastly.
Christening the poison is gender-affirming care. The ghouls are attempting to convince the population that genital mutilation and sexual molestation of children is normal health care and a constitutional right. Interestingly, these are identical to the tactical tautology implemented in their abortion brainwash.
Considering just how bloodthirsty the Democrat agenda is, one wonders if the mass shootings are orchestrated. What’s a few lives sacrificed for the good of the agenda?
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont
No more execution delays
Your article on the cost of executions in Idaho was one-sided. You took a case and shown it as if it should be typical. Let me explain.
Timothy McVeigh carried out the worst domestic terrorism act in American history. He was handled in the federal system, and he was tried, appeals were heard and he was executed in just more than six years, not the 36 years and counting Gerald Pizzuto Jr. has been on death row in Idaho. And don’t forget Pizzuto killed two innocent people and is the main suspect in two other killings. He cut their lives short; took everything from them and all they could have been.
What we need is a judge who not only calls balls and strikes in the courtroom but also one who makes sure the process runs smoothly. No more yearlong — or longer — continuances, no more unprepared attorneys and no more unsubstantiated delays.
That’s six years as opposed to 36-plus years.
You say Pizzuto has a terminal disease and has been in hospice since 2019 — four years. If that gets him first, OK. But as a society, we need to make sure he pays for what we deem unacceptable.
Ronald Calhoun
Juliaetta
