I have been advised that if I am elected to Clarkston School Board, to not rock the boat — “Don’t get the powerful teachers’ union mad” — and absolutely do not push your agenda. You will be voted down every time, get frustrated and quit the board.
My agenda is for every school, not just the high school, to be well-maintained and modernized, to be safe and secure with fast, reliable emergency/active shooter communication with procedures in place, and, especially, to improve the education for all our kids. I will not quit. It’s too important.
When I was an electrical apprentice, I got a few bad performance reviews. I didn’t like it and was upset, but it motivated me to be a better electrician. Some will not like my agenda and may get upset. Hopefully, everyone will be motivated to do better and not mind being accountable.
Many have shared their ideas with me as to how to fix the issues. Even when combined with my ideas, I do not have all the answers. It will take many bright minds in the community and school to brainstorm and come up with solutions.
We could have one-on-one or open meetings, where no business is conducted, discussing a single topic. You could join the Facebook group Clarkston Washington Schools to share your opinion or for more information. You could contact me at rmhnks@gmail.com with your ideas. You could vote. Let’s get it done.
We can do better. We must do better.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
Voting for Trump
Donald Trump is the first-ever president to be wiretapped and spied on. He’s the first president to be impeached twice and acquitted twice. He’s the first president to be banned and censored on social media. He’s the only president to have his home raided by the FBI and be indicted by a grand jury.
I don’t know about you but I’m going to support the guy with the most impeachments, indictments and lawsuits because that’s the guy the left fears the most and at this point you have to start asking, why is that the case?
I mean seriously. What next will they attempt to stop this guy? The more they throw at him, the higher his poll numbers go and the stronger he gets. He’s miles ahead of any other Republican candidate and also beats Joe Biden easily in a matchup as of now.
He received in the last election more Black and Hispanic votes than any Republican presidential candidate before him and they are more supportive of him now.
And finally, people want back energy independence, $2 gas and a secure border once again. But what the left doesn’t consider is the fact if he is convicted and gets a prison sentence, he can pardon himself after becoming president.
John Webb
Reubens
Few services available
My poor wife and daughter got really sick from heat. There is no power line where we live; we use a small generator in the evening but gas prices are high.
A local social service said we don’t do drugs or live in a car so no help is available. We do haul water when the truck is not so mechanically unsound.
As a former first responder with a brain injury, it’s my wish and hope someday that I can form a group that helps poor, disabled people without requiring the extra burden of addiction. Chronic disability from epilepsy and cerebral palsy to post-traumatic stress disorder are all the burden we need. We are thankful for the services people get here currently.
Please, everyone, stay hydrated and safe. There are no 24-hour cooling shelters here for disabled or elderly people.
