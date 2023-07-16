Missing Anna and Keith
I just wanted to add my two cents: I miss Anna Velasquez and Keith Havens on KLEW-TV.
Also, I miss all the wonderful viewers’ photos and “The Big Fish.” How could a company be so silly that they ruin our weather and newscast?
Lynette Deschamp Byers
Lewiston
Thanks for dog rescue
Kudos to the Idaho State Police officer who was instrumental in rescuing the two dogs last Sunday on U.S. Highway 12 near Lenore. Your actions kept them from becoming injured or killed on that day.
Again, kudos to you for a job well done.
Pat Samsel
Lewiston
History will judge them
Various constitutional scholars through the last 50 years have declared Roe v. Wade to be a poorly crafted decision. The “right to privacy” does not include a right to abortion. Only a prejudiced justice would find such a remote correlation.
Many millions of children have died at Planned Parenthood clinics where abortions are performed. The Lewiston Tribune’s July 2 edition points out that Washington has seen an increase in abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court finally had the courage to reverse a spectacularly horrendous ruling. In this article, the Tribune is careful to avoid mentioning “abortion.” It refers to it euphemistically as “care.”
Does anyone at Planned Parenthood “care” about preserving the life of the baby? Nah. Nor, it seems, do the editors at the Tribune. It’s so sad.
History will judge those who support unlimited abortion just as harshly as it now judges those who supported slavery and the genocidal murder of Jews.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
UI’s purchase makes sense
The state of Idaho, University of Idaho and the University of Phoenix desperately need one another.
While Idaho’s population has doubled, UI’s enrollment has remained flat. Comparatively, Boise State University, Washington State University and Brigham Young University-Idaho have doubled their enrollment. That’d be fine if UI wasn’t so needed by its state. The Gem State has ranked as low as 49th nationally in the percentage of students who continue to college.
UP also has had its challenges. As groundbreaking as UP has been in innovating online education, its enrollment has dropped 83% from its peak because of the federal government’s crackdown on for-profit colleges’ “degree-mill” practices, producing students lacking the outcomes that nonprofit universities produce. UI’s land-grant charter requires it to deliver “industrial education to the working class” statewide. The problem is that UI is as bad at building an online platform as it is good at generating innovative research and quality instruction.
UI and UP need to combine their complementary strengths to eliminate one another’s weaknesses. Converting UP to a nonprofit entity controlled by UI would add rigor, ethical accountability and research excellence to the UP model and, best-in-class online delivery technology to UI in a time efficient, cost-effective manner.
Why recreate the wheel? It’s time to accept the brand and financial risks, acknowledge the imperfect decision-making process and take a chance. If the state of Idaho wishes to close the expansive higher education gap, we need to come together as a community to support UI’s purchase of UP.
Aaron Williamson
Boise