Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby does not endorse candidates. It focuses instead on effective climate policies to gain the broadest possible support. PCCL’s nonpartisan stance may sometimes feel frustrating, but it has the powerful side effect of developing ideas more fully.
For instance, Pullman’s mayoral race has three candidates presenting their ideas for Pullman’s future, and a recent personal discussion with candidate Debbie McNeil made one idea much clearer. The idea is to install many more charging stations downtown so electric vehicle drivers seek out our corner of Washington.
“Electric Pullman” has many benefits: It makes it a regional hub, attracts drivers to downtown businesses, serves more electric vehicles during Washington State University events and is close to Moscow and the University of Idaho, too. Furthermore, Pullman’s carbon-free electricity is great for the climate, and potential Inflation Reduction Act funding makes this opportunity a no-brainer. I hope all candidates embrace this vision.
So, thank you, Deb, for showing again that while the democratic process takes a little more effort, the results are worth it. And full disclosure: John Anderson sparked (sorry) this electrification idea years ago when he suggested Pullman’s charging-station code ensure it could accommodate future growth.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Bill may defray school cost
There is an opportunity for a reasonable, cost-effective way of fixing Clarkston High School. We can cut the cost of the bond at least in half and protect the taxpayers from carrying a needless debt for the next 25 years.
Senate Bill 5344 — Establishing A Public School Revolving Fund was submitted by Washington legislative sponsors, including Sen. Mark Schoesler. The bill cleared the Education, Ways and Means and Rules committees for a second read at next spring’s session. Public awareness of this bill and its potential to drastically reduce the cost of school construction projects is crucial. It received no media attention or coverage during its review by the Senate committees.
The future coverage of this important, game-changing bill is vital. Everyone should play a role in the positive impact this would have on our children’s future.
The concept of SB 5344 is simple. It establishes a state-managed fund that school districts can borrow from for capital improvements with no interest. We could go from the current bond cost of nearly $160 million to a maximum of $80 million.
Many of us were concerned about the scope of the new school plan. SB 5344 allows renegotiation of what will be built, gets rid of the interest payment and saves us millions of dollars. We could modernize the high school, fix issues with our other schools and still be able to pay the bill.
The concept of SB 5344 might also help Idaho in its school-funding challenges.
