Yes to ethics and oversight
There is something the secular world uses successfully in public spaces allowing for vibrant trade of commerce and ideas necessary for a functioning modern society. It’s called a disclaimer.
Religious people/entitites can use disclaimers, too. Disclaimers allow people and entities in the religious industrial complex to engage in public space without necessarily endorsing the content/ideas or actions of others in the public space.
LBGT+ folks are taxpayers who contribute to the public space infrastructure, police and fire protection, national security, water and sewage treatment, transportation, education, etc., all of which benefit religious people/entities operating in the public space. If we allow tax-supported religious entities to refuse service to the taxpaying public, it is forcing taxpayers to pay for their own discrimination. It’s also barbaric.
As our current U.S. Supreme Court is going for shameful placement on Hate-Watch lists, I’m following discussions examining solutions to present and future activist courts. On the table, we have term limits. I’m stubbornly on the fence about term limits for elected officials, but here I see one pasture is clearly safer than the other and I’m not suicidal.
Court expansion is a point with both pros and cons. It seems sensible to have one justice for each circuit court if only to handle the workload.
I favor an oathed board of legal experts (law professors and congressional scholars, perhaps) to nominate, vet and install justices to deflate the congressional political circus we currently endure.
Ethics and oversight? Yes, please.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Reparation for women
Hurit is a Native American word for “beautiful.” Reparations making amends for wrong doing is a familiar term that currently sparks serious and sometimes heated exchanges on our political landscape. Reparation payments have been paid to Japanese Americans, African Americans and for the restoration of the Florida Everglades.
The current population of the United States is 330 million. The population of Latah County is 40,000 or .00012% of total population. Annually 1,800 women in the United States are murdered. By comparison, the U.S. population of Native Americans is 6.79 million.
Any person’s life is precious, but the loss annually of 5,000 Hurit women who are killed or go missing from such a small racial group is cause for alarm. Reparations for the Hurit women are not a payment for past crimes but ones that occur now.
It is easy to forget a people who have survived genocide and currently suffer more than any other racial or ethic group. They have some of the highest rates for unemployment, suicide, poverty, alcoholism and drug addiction.
To be continued.
Stan Smith
Viola
Shut down hydroturbines
All the dams should be breached to preserve the salmon. It would cost $100 bazillion to do that. We can’t afford it so it may never happen. Breaching the four dams would cost $50 bazillion and wouldn’t help the salmon that much. We can’t afford that either.
The best solution is to turn off the hydroturbines. They do the most damage to fish. It would cost almost nothing to push the buttons to close the gates to shut down the turbines. Dams would still hinder the salmon recovery but it may be enough to allow the fish to survive. We need to try this before we start doing something we can’t afford.
The dam’s hydropower can easily be replaced by solar power. Solar is now a cheaper way to generate electricity than hydroelectric dams. Using solar is the best investment you could make. Solar collectors pay for themselves soon and last for years.
They can have other benefits like shade. One obvious use would be to shade roads and parking lots. Stores could provide shaded parking and charging of electric vehicles for customers while reducing their energy costs. Cities could cover the streets with lit solar canopies to provide electricity for the people and businesses along the road.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston