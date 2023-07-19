A thought about fish
I’ve been thinking about how salmon runs might be increased without removing the dams.
What if all fishing for salmon on the Columbia River system below Pasco were closed to everyone — commercial, netting and sport fishing — for three years. Maybe limit coast ocean fishing, also.
The lifecycle of anadramous fish from hatch to ocean and returning to spawn is three years.
If fish numbers increase, there may not be a need to remove Snake River dams.
It’s just a thought.
Chuck Neill
Clarkston
China, India most to blame
Here’s just a quick comment regarding the Tribune’s July 9 editorial cartoon by Mike Luckovich.
If he was trying to blame all the things in his “trophy case” on the United States, he really isn’t very smart. The countries that are most to blame are China and India.
Of course, we are dealing with a raging, liberal Democrat. It’s typical of the Democrats to spew half-truths.
Paula Roman
Lewiston
Maternity mortality
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to say that his state is “where woke goes to die,” though, more accurately, it’s where old people go to die.
By contrast, Idaho can credibly make the claim that Idaho is where women go to die. This is the next — but not the last — step in the Idaho Freedom Foundation and extremist state legislators’ campaign to shred our basic rights of citizenship.
Idaho’s censorship of public health data about maternal mortality follows recent and ongoing censoring of history, art and literature, all in service of a broadly bigoted, anti-democratic and un-American religious agenda that strips women of ownership of their most basic property right, namely, ownership and control of their own bodies.
Idaho is the only state in the nation that refuses to compile and study data about maternal mortalities. Any state government that takes away established rights and forces American citizens to give birth against their will qualifies as tyrannical big government in my book.
And it’s doubly so if it callously disregards and ignores information that affects how many women actually will die before, during and after the state government forces them to give birth against their will.
And this is Christianity? Really?
Chris Norden
Moscow
