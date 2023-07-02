School alert app needed
Clarkston High School went into lockdown May 9 for what many thought was an actual active shooter situation. It turned out to be a scary hoax but revealed many areas of concern.
Principal Doug La-Munyan, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton and I had the high school security meeting I mentioned in my June 14 letter to the editor. I am grateful to both of them for their time, professionalism and their concern for the safety and well-being of students and teachers. While many issues dealing with active shooters and security were discussed, I will focus this letter on the lack of proper communication issue that was evident during the incident.
I offered a communications solution in writing that involved an app for phones and computers. While both liked the idea, I was told several reasons it would not work.
Therefore, I simplified the plan to three main functions that (people) could sign up to use with their personal phones.
1. Receive alerts, like an Amber alert.
2. Originate an alert or reply to an alert with “in danger” or “safe” and your location.
3. Display in police headquarters and police cars the affected school’s footprint with red dots (“in danger”) and green dots (“safe”). Police will know quickly where the threat is, enabling a faster response when seconds count.
More features and improvements, like medical, can be added.
I have no idea why something this simple isn’t already in use. That is why I am running for Clarkston School Board director.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
KLEW news is off
In case you haven’t noticed, KLEW news is different and a little off.
According to the article in the Lewiston Tribune, the executive overseeing the CBS affiliate in Lewiston has “described it as a strategic move that will add resources to our newscast.” Is that how you describe a financial decision?
If I wanted a Boise station and news, I would move to the Boise area. Lewiston to Boise is 267.3 miles and Clarkston to Spokane is 105.7 miles.
Southern Idaho has never quite been on the same page as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. I can’t believe they actually would do this. We have such little local coverage in the newspaper, and now Boise news? Wow.
I’ve e-mailed KREM, which we used to have on our DISH local lineup, and she suggested we email General Manager RJ Merritt at rmerritt@krem.com. Maybe we can convince DISH to restore KREM to our local lineup.
A letter to the editor last Sunday by Scott Jurgens is spot on. Sinclair should sell KLEW to someone who really cares. Otherwise Sinclair should shut down the transmitters and we can get CBS programming and Quad Cities news back to the valley courtesy of KREM.
We now lack that “personal touch” with the local stories, news and features that have been a part of our local news.
Thank you, Anna Velasquez and Keith Havens, for putting our area on the map and caring about the people who counted on you.
Russ Davis
Clarkston
Ranked choice is good
Cindy Agidus, in her column last Sunday, says an open primary could result in no Democrats being elected in Idaho. Maybe so, but even if true, Dems will still have a much stronger say in Idaho politics.
The real threat posed by the ranked choice initiative is to the right-wing fringe that dominates Idaho politics. Dems may not get their first choice, but their other votes will likely be for more moderate Republicans. This will make it likely that a moderate Republican can beat the fringe-right Republicans.
This will be a big win for Dems and for Idaho.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
