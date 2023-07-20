Affirmative action thought
The Lewiston Tribune’s favorite political cartoonist, Mike “I hate anything that isn’t liberal” Luckovich, seems to have an issue with our present U.S. Supreme Court, and their latest decision on affirmative action.
He obviously would be pleased if the court tilted the other way with freebies for all the so-called underprivileged minorities. Here’s a thought on affirmative action: Eliminate the race block on college entrance paperwork. Everyone then gets accepted based on merit.
For those who excel, but can’t afford the high costs of college, set up special funding for those individuals regardless of race. Asian folks have now been taken off the minority list, because they tend to exceed and put a lot of work into excelling. It says something about everyone else, doesn’t it?
In the last several years, there seems to be a lot of emphasis of what color of American you are and the resulting title. It’s funny. I thought we were all American.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Taxpayers covering costs
As a taxpayer in the great state of Idaho, it is increasingly concerning to see our legislators, like state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, spend their time and our money on divisive, culture war bills that seem destined for legal challenges.
Ehardt, whose record in both coaching and legislating is marked more by audacity than success, recently sponsored the controversial “abortion trafficking” law, which has, unsurprisingly, sparked a lawsuit.
She seems content to play fast and loose with our constitutional rights, not to mention our state’s finances. The law, which critics argue infringes on the First and 14th amendments and the right to travel, now costs us in legal fees as it’s defended in court. Ehardt defends her law, saying, “No one has a right to take a child without the permission of the parent to go anywhere. In layman’s terms, we call that kidnapping.”
Yet, this argument sidesteps the real issues and concerns raised by the plaintiffs. As we find ourselves footing the bill for these legal battles, one can’t help but question the wisdom of pushing such contentious legislation.
Our state faces numerous challenges that need practical solutions, not political grandstanding. It’s time we demanded more from our representatives. We need leaders who will focus on the issues that matter most to us instead of using their office to score points in a culture war while leaving taxpayers to cover the costs.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
