Part two of two: For the reader, let me put this in an Idaho perspective. Idaho is a state of small towns: 221 sites in Idaho have populations of 5,000 or less. Imagine you drive from Moscow to Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick and find everyone in those towns dead or missing: 4,337 people. It would be an event that would shock the nation. Imagine the conspiracy theories: alien abduction, QAnon, neo-Nazis ... and the fear and anxiety.
The new USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier cost $13.3 billion. We can afford Life Alert pendants. They should adorn the neck of every Hurit woman ages 12-30. That’s a meaningful reparation payment.
Stan Smith
Viola
Dams wipe out smolts
Nita Mauch, in a letter published June 10, rehashed and repeated the dam propaganda very well but failed to give the salmon the respect they deserve.
The salmon is an amazing, wonder fish, swimming thousands of miles and climbing giant waterfalls and dams. They really put up a fight when they get hooked. Few things are a greater thrill than hooking into a really big fish.
Salmon are very good food. Fancy restaurants often feature the fish in season. Everybody and everything like to eat the fish. Northern pikeminnows, gulls, terns and other predators eat a lot of the salmon before they reach the ocean. In the oceans, other predators help themselves to a salmon dinner. The endangered orca need salmon to survive. Going upstream, sportsmen and Natives catch some more.
Very few salmon get back to the very stream where they were hatched to spawn. When not enough get back, they can’t find a mate. It’s just a matter of time before they’re no more.
Hydroelectric dams wipe out about 60% of our smolts before they even reach the ocean. It puts way too much strain on the food system to be allowed.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Biden backers, take note
President Joe Biden plans for a transcontinental railroad across the Pacific Ocean clear to the Indian Ocean and follow up by doing great things in Angola.
He finalized his speech by saying, “God save the Queen,” who died eight months ago, and turned around three times looking for the exit. Earlier in the week, he face planted on the stage. On three occasions, he fell on stairs. Last year he got lost in the Rose Garden looking for the White House. A month later, he fell off his bicycle after stopping but was saved by his plastic helmet, and the media says nothing.
When President Donald Trump slipped on a wet ramp and still stayed on his feet, the national news media went crazy and it was discussed and front page news for more than a week and declared he wasn’t fit to be president. Yep, that is bias to the max.
One thing more: Joe Biden, just a few years ago, said, “By the way, you know I sit on the (lifeguard) stand and it’d get hot. I got hairy legs that turn blond in the sun and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight, and then watch the hair come back up again. So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap and I’ve loved kids jumping on my lap.”
Grandparents and parents who support Biden, take note.
