Reparations for women

Part two of two: For the reader, let me put this in an Idaho perspective. Idaho is a state of small towns: 221 sites in Idaho have populations of 5,000 or less. Imagine you drive from Moscow to Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick and find everyone in those towns dead or missing: 4,337 people. It would be an event that would shock the nation. Imagine the conspiracy theories: alien abduction, QAnon, neo-Nazis ... and the fear and anxiety.