Why the slanted article?
Apparently Tribune Managing Editor Craig Clohessy can’t read, add or be honest.
I refer to the July 12 article “Idaho court sides mostly against Bradbury” and the sentence, “Even though Bradbury was successful in arguing against the street impact fees were an illegal tax, all the other claims of his lawsuit were dismissed.”
Even Google Docs caught the grammatical error for which “Even though Bradbury successfully argued that the street impact fees were an illegal tax ...” would be a fix.
As for “mostly,” the article lists these points:
l The city was illegally funding Bryden Canyon Golf Course and the Lewiston City Library.
l The city sanitation fund was overcharging ratepayers.
l On wastewater, Bradbury could only sue as an individual.
l Payments to Valley Vision and Visit Lewis-Clark Valley by the city were a legitimate, contractual relationship.
l Sealed documents were still disallowed as evidence.
Points 1 and 2 went to Bradbury; 3 through 5 favored the city of Lewiston. Neither side got attorney fees. Bradbury’s ineligibility for a sanitation refund was unimportant as his filings stated he wasn’t seeking such.
Mostly means “for the greatest part” or predominantly, not a one-point majority.
Beyond the math lies the weight of city malfeasance involved in the points Bradbury won. Both show that voters chose wisely when ending Lewiston’s corrupted city manager government.
Well, there’s the Tribune’s involvement, through TPC Holdings, in Valley Vision, making the newspaper an interested party in the case.
An honest editor would have noted that involvement.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Running for school board
I’m running for Clarkston School Board director No. 5 with willingness to “serve” the students and parents and be part of a team to “manage” the overall process of education in the Clarkston valley. I respectfully ask for your vote and appreciate everyone who supports me.
I believe every student has the potential to strive for and earn a quality education where the opportunities need to be provided to all students at all levels from kindergarten through high school. Concept starts with personal choice for each student where there is a simple saying: “The more you read, the more you know.” When a person earns something, they feel pride for something they have accomplished.
I believe the fundamental focus from kindergarten through high school is the emphasis of learning the fundamental subjects of math, English, reading, science, history and music.
If some students can’t read, calculate math, write, understand basic science and do not grasp history (from positive or negative events), our schools have failed.
I desire to encourage all students to grasp the concept of striving to “earn” an education.
I believe all kids can strive, learn and earn their education through the choices they make. It starts with the student and emphasis must be instilled in each student.
There must be plans for building new facilities, but this plan needs to be “long term,” over time, with volunteer donors, fundraisers and grant applications, etc. I don’t agree with taxing homeowners or raising rents for renters to build new facilities.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston