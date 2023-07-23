The planet and everything on it would have been infinitely better off had homo sapiens never spoiled it with his ugly presence: war, pestilence, greed, hate, envy, destruction, pollution, extinction of plants and animals. The destruction of the planet: The earth didn’t need this. The plants and animals didn’t need this. Who needs this?
The indigenous peoples weren’t so bad. At least they respected the Earth and regarded it as their mother. With the white guys, it was a different ballgame. The earth was their cornucopia to pillage, rape and plunder to their greedy hearts’ delight, which they did. And the planet is now exacting its revenge.
In the midst of his arrogant selfishness, greed and lust for power, homo sapiens now is hell-bent on destroying everything on the planet, including himself.
So give the goons more guns, send more pollution into the atmosphere, continue to deny the scientific facts of climate change and keep drinking the Bozo Kool-Aid while we all go up in flames.
Meanwhile, the big-eyed, little green men orbiting Earth in their flying machines — the same folks who enabled the ancients to erect their magnificent structures and produce the crystal skulls, none of which could be duplicated today in spite of all our amazing techno-wizardry — are just waiting patiently for us to complete our self-anointed task of annihilating ourselves ASAP, so they can remake what’s left of our once-happy home into an intergalactic parking lot. RIP.
