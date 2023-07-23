Going the wrong way
I am expressing a personal opinion as to how American society is going the wrong way.
There are, to my mind, three main problems:
1. There no longer is any politeness in our society (as in holding the door for someone entering or leaving a store).
2. Reading is now considered a lost art as some people are more interested in banning books rather than allowing people to educate themselves.
3. No one considers accountability as having anything to do with voting but instead consider fealty to a party to be more important than making a considered decision and voting for the good of all Americans instead of just their current idol.
Unless we can do something to remedy these situations our country will continue to regress into authoritarian rule.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Asking some questions
Ouestions: Are “We The People” allowed to ask? Here are a few topics or arguments.
Laws: If no one’s above the law, why do we still have corrupt Washington, D.C., employees running wild and free?
Borders: If our southern border is closed, why are there more than 1 million and counting illegals here?
Secret: What is so special about the Secret Service, when they can’t even protect our house, the White House?
Special: What is so special about a special counsel? When we have seen, over and over again, the Clintons, the Obamas and Biden leftovers taking that title. (Special? Not.)
Children: Why are our children (special lambs) being led to slaughter? Teachers’ union policies are corrupt.
Foreign policy: Why is the selected China Jo Bama not willing to stand up to China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Mexico, Iran, Iraq and many more. Is it about the Benjamins?
The government has the power, greed and monies to silence us, but we still have vocal chords.
“Fear not” is written in the Bible 365 times. That’s one “fear not” every day of the year. However, people are very worried about our great America. We must stand firm and believe.
America is still the land of the free and home of the brave. May the truth be known to all.
We are still one great nation under God, one human race, two genders, male and female only.
God protect all who serve to keep us safe and God bless our precious children. Amen.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Photo was stunning
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune and Tribune Photo Editor August Frank, for the stunning photo of Lewiston Memorial Bridge published on the front page of the July 15 newspaper.
The angles, reflections and varied gray colors made for an artful composition. I am sure other readers paused as I did to study and enjoy it.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
