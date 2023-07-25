Careful with grounds
Keith Borgelt’s letter of June 30 alerted me to the risks of using coffee grounds in the garden. Thank you, Keith.
I searched the internet for “coffee grounds supress germination” and clicked on Oregon State University Extension Service. There’s a recipe for using it in compost, and there’s a limit to how much uncomposted coffee grounds can be used as top dressing. If too much is used it has the negative effects he described.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Hothouse Earth epoch
Even the climate change skeptics should find it difficult to claim the global temperature is not increasing after reading the Lewiston Tribune during the first week of July.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated “The average global surface (land and ocean) temperature in June was 1.89 degrees F (1.05 degrees C) above average, ranking June 2023 as Earth’s warmest June on record. June 2023 was 0.23 of a degree F (0.13 of a degree C) warmer than the previous record set in June 2020.” The epoch that planet Earth has just entered is called the “Anthropocene Epoch.”
The Anthropocene Epoch was preceded by the Holocene Epoch which lasted 11,700 years. It has also been referred to as the “Goldilocks Era” or “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and their porridge. Papa Bear’s porridge was too hot, Mama Bear’s porridge was too cold and Baby Bear’s porridge was just right so Goldilocks ate all of it. Baby Bear’s porridge was much like the Earth’s temperature during most of the Holocene Epoch: just right. Also, for most of the Holocene Epoch, the Earth’s carbon dioxide never rose above 310 parts per million.
An excellent source of information on the effects of Hothouse Earth is Bill McGuire’s “Hothouse Earth” and on Page 11 he writes the total atmospheric greenhouse gases equivalent is 500 ppm.
To see the effects of all this, view Jason Box’s video on atmospheric rivers on Greenland: youtube.com/watch?v=Tua4p9ns2JY
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Appreciate donation
Disability Action Center NW would like to thank the Nez Perce Aerie No. 6331 chapter of the Eagles for awarding DAC NW more than $3,000 from their fundraising efforts over the past year.
The grant was presented at their auxiliary meeting July 12. Past Madam President Mona Dingman chose Disability Action Center NW as their charity to host fundraising events for throughout the past year.
Mark Leeper, executive director of DAC NW, was delighted and honored to accept the funds. “We plan to use the funds to rebuild our wheelchair obstacle course,” said Leeper. “We bring this ramp course to events around the region to allow people to experience first-hand the barriers people who use wheelchairs may face.”
DAC NW has operated a Ramp Up Project throughout northern Idaho with community partners like Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Interlink, The Life Center, Bellevue Healthcare and Moscow Lions Club. Originally funded through a grant from The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, the ability to install lightweight aluminum ramps so people with disabilities can remain in their home is truly a communitywide project.
For more information on the Ramp Up Project, visit dacnw.org/programs-services/ramp-up-project.
Vicki Leeper
DAC NW outreach coordinator
Moscow
