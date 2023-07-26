I see from the newspaper that Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, just voted against aid to Ukraine. So when the communist dictator leads the Russian army into Kyiv, ready for rape and pillage, Fulcher is sure to get a special invite from Vladimir Putin to come to the show.
With his record, who would be surprised if Fulcher’s next trip will be to Beijing, where he can help Xi Jinping plan his attack on Taiwan, another threatened democracy?
Lucky for us, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has been a real leader in Congress in the effort to stop murderous assaults on democracies. He should be proud of his work but must be amazed that Fulcher never walked over to the Senate side to ask about what might be the smart and decent thing to do.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Thinking again
Solomon Asch performed some exceptional psychology experiments in the 1950s. His experiments showed the power of conformity when people sometimes agree with a group’s opinion, even when shown evidence the group is wrong.
In the 1950s, Asch could not determine whether his subjects consciously changed their views or whether social cues unconsciously skewed their perception.
In 2005, Gregory Berns answered this question by repeating Asch’s experiment with brain scans. Berns found the brain’s visual center changed what it perceived to fit with the group opinion before passing this information to the reasoning part of the brain. So people “see” evidence that doesn’t exist and do not know their perception is false. And as this process is common, it has crucial practical implications for all of us.
For instance, if self-deception is unconscious, we must choose our company carefully. We safeguard our thinking by mixing with skeptical people who make evidence-based decisions and only use reputable sources. We must avoid the company of the deceived. A radio or television constantly blaring nonsense might be enough to poison a mind.
It also means we must show compassion when talking to climate-, vaccine- or election-deniers because, unconsciously, their brains may have “shown” them evidence that does not exist.
Let’s not assume people are brainwashed when all it takes for most of us is a light rinse.
