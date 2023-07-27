Trump hurt this country
When are all of you going to realize that Donald Trump is mentally ill? He is a full-blown narcissist, a sociopath, a compulsive liar and wants to be dictator.
The National Geographic channel had a program titled “Hitler: the Lost Tapes of the Third Reich.” Watch it.
In the 1920s, Adolph Hitler was unable to control what the press was printing so he called it “fake news.” Then, during the Depression of the 1930s, he had the saying, “Make Germany great again.” Now where have we heard those statements lately?
He also attempted a takeover of the Bavarian government that failed. Does anyone remember Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump attempted the overthrow of our government? Watch Trump clap to the audience, same as the communists. So, is he a disciple of Hitler or a communist?
Why is it people dismiss that he has been proven to be a sexual predator?
Having worked in the classified world, and if any one of us had all of those documents out of a classified area, we would have been charged with high treason. Yet Trump is still not in prison.
You cannot declassify a document by thinking about it. It can only be done by the classifying authority. Trump removed those documents to sell them. He likely needs the money. Why else would he take them? Trump’s U.S. citizenship should be revoked and he should be exiled.
He hurt this country with the attack on our Capitol and his shutdown of the government.
Joseph Krempasky
Lewiston
Blatant misdirection
“Many of the dam breaching arguments we hear are based on the theory of delayed mortality ...,” Pacific Northwest Waterways Executive Director Heather Stebbings was quoted as saying in Eric Barker’s July 13 article headlined “Dam study: More research required.”
We must recognize this blatant misdirection by Stebbings and others financially motivated to protect the dams. This includes Inland Ports and Navigation Group, which funded the delayed mortality study Barker’s article focuses on. Yes, hydropower-caused delayed mortality is an important issue.
However, Stebbings’ quote suggests breach advocates hang their hat on ambiguous, delayed mortality numbers to justify breaching.
Their own study clearly states the “cumulative estimates of median mortality due to passage of eight mainstem Snake River and Columbia River dams range from 24%-37% depending on species and life-history type. These estimates do not include mortality that occurs because of water impoundment upstream and altered flows downstream of the dams which modify river conditions, river ecology, and fish survival.”
In reality, any delayed mortality numbers are in addition to the known nearly 40% of juvenile salmonids that perish as a direct result of dam interactions.
“We want the region to truly understand the science on this matter, and where the gaps in information might be,” Stebbings continued.
That much we can agree on. But, let’s not forget delayed mortality is in addition to what we already know.
Daniel Ritz
Boise
