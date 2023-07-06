In Tuesday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune, The Edge stated that President John Adams and President Thomas Jefferson both died July 4, 1886. This is incorrect as they both died July 4, 1826, the Jubilee of the Declaration of Independence.
Please fact-check better or at least not make such a typo as to not give a young student who reads your paper fake history.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston
A correction to this error was published in Wednesday’s Tribune.
High school classifications
The June 21 Lewiston Tribune had an article about some possible changes in the classifications of Idaho high schools for sports by the enrollment size. There will be six classifications, but Lewiston High School will drop to 5A, the second biggest classification. The classifications by size are 6A (1,400 and above), 5A (700-1,399), 4A (350 to 699), 3A (175 to 349), 2A (90 to 174) and 1A (89 and fewer).
I want to tell you when and why the state got to six classifications. From the start of 1917 through 1937, there were no classifications. During that time, little Troy beat Boise to win the boys state track championship in 1934. Troy’s Don Johnson was a one-man track team. He won the shot put and javelin, and was second in the high jump and discus.
From 1938 to 1956, classifications were A and B; 1957 had A, AA and AAA; 1964-2000 had A1, A2, A3 and A4; and 2001 on had five class-ifications. The present classifications are 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A1 and 1A2.
The idea of six is to give more students, especially from smaller schools, the chance to play for state championships. Also, there were no girls teams at the state title level until 1971, plus the fact that there were only 444,000 in the 1920 Idaho population census.
The state’s population is now around 1.8 million. Hooray for Idaho high schools.
