When the flights stop
I went down to the Radials N’ Rivers airshow in Lewiston on July1 and I was amazed how well-organized this event was. Yet, I am still wondering how dysfunctional the airport board is.
If Gary Peters and the rest of the airport board put this kind of effort into the Lewiston airport commercial-wise, this airport would be one of the best in the Inland Northwest. But as one great person told the rest, “Let old dogs die.”
Lewiston is on life support. When the flights stop, that will be a hard hit to the residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Only time will tell.
Eric Thompson
Moscow
Evaluation of census
Breaking news: Department of Agriculture notice for “Census of Agriculture.” As a coincidence, I received the 2017 census at the same time. Here is my quick evaluation in comparison to the 2007 census.
The gate receipts from tribal titled trust land increased 50% from $2 billion to $3 billion. My analgous comparison is the “power five,” which is the university conferences football alignment.
For 2007, the tribes’ top producers with gate receipts of $100 million or greater were included in the “power four.” The Nimiipuu missed making a “power five” by not having a $100 million gate receipt. For 2017, the Nimiipuu tumbled from fifth place to 14th place. Also, 12 tribes improved to having $100 million gate receipts.
The tribal farmers’ share also increased from $260 million to $360 million. But some tribes, including the Nimiipuu, did not share in this economic growth. The Nimiipuu’s gate receipts lost 10%. And whatever allowed for some share of the gate receipts in the 2007 census went to zero because of some shutdowns over those 10 years.
Clearly, this indicates the awesome success of the Cobell Settlement and great economic growth potential for the nation’s tribes. But again, some tribes did not share in this success, including the Nimiipuu.
At the start of the Cobell farm program, the tribes expressed trememdous enthusism. But this enthusism was not with the Nimiipuu, as the outreach employee was a usual suspect employee without much confidence within the Nimiipuu.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
