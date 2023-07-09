When President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine suspended elections, anti-war pundits made a meal of the move by our supposed “beacon of democracy” ally.
Snopes.com dismissed concerns about the move by explaining that Ukraine’s constitution calls for such a suspension.
But the question then becomes, “What kind of beacon of democracy has such a provision in its constitution?”
The other question of import is who benefits from the continuing war?
World War I Marine Corps Gen. Smedley D. Butler, then America’s “most decorated soldier,” wrote the treatise “War Is a Racket,” risking (and losing) his reputation to expose what we now call “the military industrial complex.”
As war in Europe loomed again, Smedley said war “is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”
“Putin’s War” is the perfect event for America’s war profit-makers: It’s being waged by two groups of poor, dumb b------- dying for their countries:
l No flag-draped coffins coming stateside.
l No daily death tolls in the press.
l No attempts to pierce the seared consciences of those profiting from war, including lawmakers.
At some point, those poised to profit post-war like Black Rock will want their turn and, suddenly, it will be time for negotiations.
And Vladimir Putin will get most of what he wants in Ukraine; our government’s already said as much.
But the settlement won’t mean lasting peace. Wars are now like streetcars: There’ll be another one along in a minute.
