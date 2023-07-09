Disappointed KLEW viewer
Let me add my name to the list of disappointed KLEW viewers.
The replacement station from Boise can’t hold a candle to our beloved Keith Havens and Anna Velasquez. I suggest that we inundate Sinclair Broadcasting Group with politely worded complaints as well as requests for the reinstatement of KLEW.
I have already contacted them and voiced my disapproval. You can reach them at sbgi.net.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Don’t tear house down
About the Moscow murder case: I hope, before the jury has to make their decision, they have a chance to view the home where the victims took their last breaths.
Do not tear down the residence beforehand.
Toni Henderson
Clarkston
Steps needed to help fish
Numerous federal, tribal, and state agencies have developed numeric goals for salmon and steelhead restoration returning to the Columbia and Snake rivers.
To achieve salmon restoration, there must be a multicomponent approach. Restoring habitat and/or improving habitat for salmon and steelhead. Managing harvest to prevent overfishing and exploitation. Managing hatcheries to provide enough salmon for sustainable harvest while addressing wild and hatchery salmon. Eliminating fish barriers and improving hydropower operations to enhance smolt and adult migration. Reducing predation to smolts from birds and adult fish from sea lions and seals in the Columbia River.
It is time to take steps to achieve sustainable and harvestable adult salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia and Snake rivers. What steps should be taken now to increase the number of salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia and Snake rivers? Increase and improve hatcheries to spawn and rear more salmon and steelhead upstream of Bonneville Dam, reduce predation from birds, sea lions and seals downstream of Bonne-ville Dam and modify turbines to increase smolt survival rates.
I ask that our federal and state officials take steps to achieve sustainable and harvestable adult salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Donald Vernon
Middleton, Idaho
