Don't publish picture
I have a question for the editor. Is there a reason that I, and everyone else who reads the Tribune, is subjected to a picture of Bryan Kohberger every time there is a mention of his case?
Am I the only person who has seen enough? Do the grieving parents of his victims need to see his face every time the paper comes to the door or when they walk by the newspaper stand in the supermarket?
I have read about many criminals who delighted in their notoriety and went so far as to commit crimes in order to gain some sense of fame from their deeds. Why don’t we stop participating in his fantasy? There are many other people we would rather see.
Linda Werner
Clarkston
Are Christians motivated?
Are today’s conservative Christians as bold and motivated as some in the LGBT community are?
During a recent Pride parade, a group chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” (To do what?) Another group held up a rainbow flag with the name “Satan” sprawled across it. Nudity seemed on rampant display, with one man laying on the ground, legs spread apart, positioned with one in the air, flashing his privates (with children and toddlers present).
At this year’s Grammy Awards, a satanic-themed, highly sexualized performance took place, with the devil (Sam Smith) dressed in skintight, red leather on one side and men in cages, sexually gyrating on the other (sponsored by Pfizer).
Peachy Keenan (contributor, “The American Mind”) recently proclaimed, “They’ve won — when drag queens are in kindergarten classrooms, they’ve won.”
Maybe that’s why Rabbi Kirt Schneider (“Discovering the Jewish Jesus”) is calling on Christians to take back the rainbow (takingtherainbowback.com) by celebrating the biblical account of God’s covenant of the rainbow in Genesis 9:1-17.
Actor Kirk Cameron (“Growing Pains”) is also challenging Christians (etc.) to stand up via his passionate clash-of-culture speech titled “Wanted: The Brave” (found on YouTube.com and well worth listening to), which speaks, in part, of Alfred the Great, King of Wessex (England) from 871-899 making a radical, positive, culture-shifting comeback.
Cameron ended his speech by saying, “Brothers and sisters, I implore you to be brave” (by not simply watching culture crumble and sitting on the sidelines).
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
