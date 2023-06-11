Enforce a fireworks ban
Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but I’m already concerned about it. That’s because my home is in Lewiston’s restricted watering zone.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 6:39 pm
It’s already hot and dry, and it’s going to get hotter and drier. Our lawns and gardens are dying and turning into tinder, creating the perfect playground for cavemen who have just discovered the wonders of fire. We are told by city officials that the water pressure in our neighborhood is dangerously low, which limits the fire department’s ability to do its job.
For those reasons, I have to assume that the Lewiston City Council, or whoever draws the short straw, will soon announce a complete ban on anything that even resembles fireworks.
But that’s only half the battle. The fireworks ban must be enforced.
I trust that our new police chief will take this seriously. His officers are all equipped with ticket books and handcuffs. I hope he makes it clear to his officers that now would be a good time to use those tools. This is not the time for “friendly warnings” and “educating the public.” Nor is it the time to bestow entitlements upon whiners and squeaky wheels.
Dried-up vegetation and marginal firefighting ability have left us defenseless. We are counting on someone who possesses a sense of duty to protect us.
Have a nice summer.
William Furstenau
Lewiston
Extraterrestrials are here
For those who haven’t been watching the episodes of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” you have missed indisputable evidence that extraterrestrials are affecting events here on planet Earth.
The episodes of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” can be viewed on the History channel and/or Netflix. What I’ve seen on episodes of the show reminded me of the 1959 series “The Twilight Zone.” The primary difference is the episodes of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” are reality and “The Twilight Zone” was science fiction.
One of the events happening at the Skinwalker Ranch can be viewed on YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=Vw6oXQcu0Zk. It was filmed with a high-speed camera which made it possible to see something you would not have seen with your naked eye. This enabled you to see the rocket hit something (a UFO) shortly after being launched and explode. What you see on YouTube is an event that was bizarre and reality.
Another event that happened at the ranch can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=pWZhECTuaYw. The team at the ranch invited Sky Elements of Texas to fly their 200 pre-programmed drones in a 10 by 20 formation over the ranch at 300 feet to see if some phenomenon at the ranch could affect their formation.
Once the drones reached their pre-programmed height, Sky Elements lost control of 80 drones. This had never happened to them before coming to Skinwalker Ranch.
Question? Why is this only at Skinwalker Ranch?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
