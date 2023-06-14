Running for school board
I am running for Clarkston School Board director position No. 1 and using Facebook group “Clarkston Washington High School Bond” to post my viewpoint on the issues.
I am a Clarkston High School graduate, a veteran and a near-lifetime resident of the valley. I will receive no benefit if elected, financial or otherwise, except for possible satisfaction of knowing I helped make Clarkston a better place to raise a child. I decided to run for director because it is frustrating to see very little action being done when multiple solutions are suggested. These are the three main issues.
Four times, an expensive school bond was voted down, yet the board does not appear interested in sensible frugal solutions to improve the high school. With multiple aging school buildings, Clarkston needs to be smarter when spending limited property tax revenue.
As of the writing of this letter, I have been invited to an unscheduled meeting with the superintendent and others to talk about solutions for security at the high school. Hopefully, the high school will be safer next year. Earlier this year, the board would not secure the high school, even though free and easy solutions were suggested multiple times.
I am also concerned about the poor grades of the whole district. Asotin’s average student grades beats Clarkston’s in every subject and about 20% more students graduate. Check out report cards yourself at www.k12.wa.us.
We can do better. We must do better. That is why I am running.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
After 50 years, it still hurts
A man from another area recently walked over to the printed words on a sticker he noticed, which said, “Abortion Scars the Soul,” touched them, then pointed to them and said, “That’s true” and “Those words are true.”
He went on to say that he was now close to 70 years old and had pushed his then-17-year-old girlfriend into having an abortion. Even though it was approximately 50 years ago, he said, “I still think about it every day — every day.” And, tapping his heart, he repeated the words, “It hurts.”
“There is forgiveness in Jesus,” he was told, and he said, “I know all that — I go to church, but it still hurts.”
It was suggested he might find a way to be involved in the lives of positively impacting kids and he agreed, but once again replied, “It still hurts.”
Though amenable to suggestions for healing — things he’d already done or considered — each response still included, “But it still hurts.”
A male, pro-life counselor once said on a podcast (“The Pro-Life Guys Podcast,” I believe) that there may initially be a sense of relief right after abortion, but there are strings attached. Even 50 or more years’ worth.
This man was significantly impacted by his choice; clearly living with extreme pain, regret and guilt, and would certainly urge others to reconsider abortion as an option.
The book titled, “Men and Abortion: A Path to Healing” by C.T. Coyle, Ph.D., may be worth reading.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
