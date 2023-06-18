Work is required
I read that as part of the debt ceiling compromise, some ablebodied people now on welfare are going to be required to work. What a concept.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 2:54 am
Work is required
I read that as part of the debt ceiling compromise, some ablebodied people now on welfare are going to be required to work. What a concept.
Of course, the lefties are having the vapors over the cruelty and unfairness. It’s probably racist in their book, too.
What’s next? The Feds spending less than they take in? Let’s not get crazy.
The debt ceiling must continue to rise until spending is equal to or less than income. Basic math that seems to be beyond comprehension in lefty Washington, D.C.
Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Status brings responsibility
I have read Richard Eggleston’s June 11 Tribune column. I disagree with the bulk of what he says (because) it makes no sense to me. There is, however, one point to which I need to reply. Eggleston makes reference to “The Washington Medical Commission’s maneuvers to block my First Amendment rights ... .”
What Eggleston may not understand ... is that rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution are not absolute. There are limits.
... Certain groups of people ... obtain a certain added power to their words because of their professional status. Society gives them status and they are obligated to live up to it. When a doctor says something, people tend to perk up and pay attention.
However ... in our society, with power is supposed to come responsibility. So, when Eggleston says an effort is being made to block his First Amendment rights, I tend to think the commission is trying to stop him from using his status as a doctor to add a certain cachet of authenticity to the “medical facts” he is trying to push. If these “medical facts” were put forth by “Joe Blow from Kokomo” ... I doubt anyone would care.
... I personally am sick and tired of every person who strays out of line and gets smacked down, wrapping themselves in the U.S. Constitution as a defense. That precious document gets demeaned every time some huckster ... wants to use it to try to prolong or justify their hucksterism.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.