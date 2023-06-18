Privacy matters more
Reason.com notes Donald Trump is being rightfully charged under a law that shouldn’t exist: the Espionage Act of 1917.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 2:54 am
Privacy matters more
Reason.com notes Donald Trump is being rightfully charged under a law that shouldn’t exist: the Espionage Act of 1917.
Reason’s principled opposition to said act is long-standing. In 2014, J.D. Tuccille wrote “Blame World War I For Whistleblower Persecution — And So Much More” — recounting the act’s genesis and use as a tool for suppressing opposition to government policy.
Trump’s defense seems to be centered on the act having been enforced selectively and only as a matter of political vengeance. We’ll see if that long shot scores with the courts. I’m not betting that it will.
However, in light of past abuses of the act — from President Woodrow Wilson’s prosecution of Eugene V. Debs to President Barack Obama’s persecution of whistleblowers and journalists — it should be repealed.
This month Reason reports on a far more worrisome matter: intelligence agencies buying citizens’ data from the private sector.
They cite an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report (whose public release was obtained via lawsuit) as saying, “Today, in a way that far fewer Americans seem to understand, and even fewer of them can avoid, CAI (commercially available information) includes information on nearly everyone that is of a type and level of sensitivity that historically could have been obtained, if at all, only through targeted (and predicated) collection.”
Targeted and predicated involves an alleged crime, an approved investigation and a warrant. You know, like they had to have to investigate Trump.
Our privacy matters more than government secrets.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.