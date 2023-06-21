A divided people
Tax evasion: Donald Trump, energy producers and Big Pharma use reductions in services to taxpayers, plus corporate exemptions, subsidies and tax cuts to avoid tax payments.
Confounding woke people are unwoke conservatives salivating over paying the tax bills of immensely profitable corporations. Unlike conservatives, many rich Democrats want Congress to “raise our taxes.”
Republican legislators have proven themselves excellent liars. They support Wall Street’s indoctrination of legalized bribery called Citizens United, which says corporations are people and “donations” are unlimited.
Wokeness wears many hats. Synonymous with enlightenment, good examples of woke include education, Christianity, global warming, Jan. 6 and apprenticeships. Poor examples are believing Donald Trump, QAnon and Kevin McCarthy.
As the horror show of misinformative blather continues, Republican logic chastises parents as woke because they asked lawmakers for responsible gun legislation so their children are not shredded by “hunting” rifles, capable of firing 100 rounds in 10 seconds.
Joe Biden: Republicans have underestimated the mental acuity of an 80-year-old man, who is schooling them on governance.
Conservative governance: misinforming constituents, controlling women’s bodies, cutting Social Security, culture wars, racist attacks and obeisance to the National Rifle Association.
Special prosecutor: Biden and Merrick Garland agreed to appoint an independent, conservative prosecutor to avoid partisan bickering.
Anger: Irate always-Trumpers are uncompromising, unyielding and derisive. A successful democracy brings people with differing opinions together. Nowadays, Republican governance divides people.
Global warming: Denying the evidence is folly and may be fatal. Mother Earth will boot humanity with the ultimate life lesson.
Jim Roach
Moscow
