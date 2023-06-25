Envision water recreation

On July 2, 2022, from Asotin to Heller Bar (approximately 20 miles), I counted 179 cars parked along the road, where people walked to beaches, and 56 boats. Down reservoir, from Red Wolf Bridge to Wawawai (approximately 20 miles), there were only 30 cars and 24 boats. The boats were in mid-reservoir or at the few boat launches. None went to shore because there were no beaches. The cars were mostly at Army Corps of Engineers picnic spots. When the lower Snake River dams are removed there will be an additional 140 miles of natural river with all the features local residents value. Take a drive this Fourth of July weekend, and make your own comparison.