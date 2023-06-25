On July 2, 2022, from Asotin to Heller Bar (approximately 20 miles), I counted 179 cars parked along the road, where people walked to beaches, and 56 boats. Down reservoir, from Red Wolf Bridge to Wawawai (approximately 20 miles), there were only 30 cars and 24 boats. The boats were in mid-reservoir or at the few boat launches. None went to shore because there were no beaches. The cars were mostly at Army Corps of Engineers picnic spots. When the lower Snake River dams are removed there will be an additional 140 miles of natural river with all the features local residents value. Take a drive this Fourth of July weekend, and make your own comparison.
On an August 2022 weekend, I counted 15 boats on the river between Swallows Nest and Interstate Bridge. People were boating, swimming and skiing, but none went to shore as there were no beaches. Prior to inundation of the Snake River through Lewiston there might have been fewer boats on the water, but there would have been several pulled up on the Lewiston and Clarkston beaches.
Clarkston had an enormous beach. On most summer days it was covered by half the student body of the local high schools. Some residents might have been able to afford boats, but probably most could not, just like the people who live in the valley today. But everyone could go to the beach. Without the lower Snake River reservoirs, there will be more water recreation, not less.
