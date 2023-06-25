Great post-surgery care
On May 1, I had total knee replacement at Tri-State Memorial Hospital and a couple of days later Brittney Diaz arranged for a room at Lewiston Transitional Care where I had a great group of care providers.
My first nurse reminded me of a no-nonsense nurse that I had at the University of Idaho infirmary. Somehow I got on her spoiler list. The morning coffee and our congenial banter was a great way to start the day. I was impressed that the nursing staff seemed to have good morale.
My therapy staff also were exceptional. For instance, my wound-care nurse realized my staples needed to be pulled before the wound sealed over them. She got permission to pull the staples, which she did painlessly. Her diligence saved me from lots of discomfort. Both my physical and occupational therapists from Reliant Rehabilitation accommodated their schedules to accelerate my therapy to shorten my stay and still met their discharge goals.
Last but not least, the cuisine was several steps above most hospital food that I remembered from other hospitals. Although my overweight body felt slighted by the small portions, the good side was I lost weight, which helped me during my rehab and therapy.
My many thanks to the staff of Tri-State and Lewiston Transitional Care for their caring professionalism. Hopefully they will have a bed available when I get my other knee replaced.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Empty newsroom at KLEW
There are a lot of empty storefronts in Lewiston. Now we can add to those an empty newsroom.
I was disappointed when I tuned into the 5 p.m. KLEW news Monday and Tuesday and found out our television news is now anchored by the Sinclair station in Boise. Your article in the Tuesday edition of the Lewiston Tribune explained it all.
It was bad enough to lose Anna Velasquez and Keith Havens, but Sinclair broadcasting led us to believe we were going to have a new anchor. There was no new anchor. Rather, there were journalists from Boise anchoring and giving the weather reports.
KLEW news has always been a little rough around the edges, but that is because KLEW hired novice journalists and gave them the on-the-job training they needed.
We have southern Idaho reporters giving the news who have no connection to our wonderful area. We don’t have televised sports news of any kind. We now lack that personal touch with the local ... stories the KLEW team put great effort into putting together and sharing with those of us who live here.
It amazes me all of the Sinclair stations in our region have a complete or near-complete news team, except for KLEW. I suggest Sinclair sell KLEW to an owner who cares about us. Otherwise Sinclair should just shut down the transmitters and we can get our CBS programming from KREM in Spokane and maybe even better Quad-Cities news than we are getting now from Boise.
Scott Jurgens
Lewiston
