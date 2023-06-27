In a letter on the Opinion page of June 16, Don Matteson implied that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) do not exist. If so, then why did the Department of Defense establish the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July 2022? It was to study UAPs, which are the same things observed over the Skinwalker Ranch.
In another article titled “Highly Maneuverable UFOs Defy All Physics, Says Government Study” it says the UFOs “seem to defy physics as they lack certain tell-tale signs, such as an ionized tail or optical fireball produced by friction” as seen from comets and meteorites.
Matteson states “the same laws of physics that apply to us apply to extraterrestrials.” Apparently, they do not or his laws of physics are incomplete. Again, the ETs observed over the Skinwalker Ranch seem to be violating Don Matteson’s laws of physics
As proof of the fact that UFOs/UAPs do exist, one only has to view the video of the Apollo 11 flight. During the flight, the crew observed a UFO/UAP following them. See the video at al.com/news/huntsville/2014/07/aldrin_ufo.html. Their sighting of the UAP was never mentioned on television. That might be one of the reasons why Matteson doesn’t believe in their existence.
Finally, for those concerned about traveling great distances in space quickly, read the article “NASA Discovers Hidden Portals in Earth’s Upper Atmosphere.” Portals are mentioned on the Skinwalker Ranch.
