At the last Urban Renewal Agency meeting in Lewiston, it was decided to leave Area 4 open and keep collecting diverted property tax money. Area 4 was the project and revenue allocation area that helped pay for the new intersection at 21st and Main streets.
With that project done and no interest by any partner to upsize the waterline along Mill Road, the URA board agreed with a city director to keep diverting money until March 2024.
It is a little surprising to have two elected officials allowing this to continue and even more surprising to have two private citizens on the board go along with them. Those four votes had the power to close Area 4 and stop taking taxpayer money.
Instead, a single city employee convinced the four that maybe something will change in nine months. Maybe Coleman Oil or Western Construction will pony up a share, or even the county, but all three have said no to the partnership of the project. Even the city has no interest in putting up money for the project, probably because of all the other needs the city has.
It’s hard to explain in this time of rising property taxes that these four individuals don’t have the strength to tell the director that hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting idle in a diversion bank account would be better returned to the taxing district so perhaps taxes don’t have to be raised.
This is why government and citizen involvement can be so frustrating.
Doug Havens
Lewiston
Of airport and TV news
Airport times and costs are ridiculous. Local TV news is not so local.
