According to botanist James Wong, in the June issue of New Scientist, coffee grounds are bad for your plants.
Yep, caffeine is a natural herbicide. It discourages germination and discourages root growth. And there is plenty enough left in your grounds to damage your garden. Even trace amounts are bad. Ach du liebe!
Maybe he is wrong about that but no more coffee to wake up my compost.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Bring back local KLEW
Thank you, Scott Jurgens, for the letter to the editor. I’ve been waiting for someone else to complain about our local KLEW news report. It’s the worst I’ve seen.
What happened to bringing a local news report from Lewiston? Has Boise taken over the whole state? I know that’s what they want to do. We need to fight back and take our part of the state back. We need a local news report from the Lewiston office. I’ll never watch that report again. I’d rather watch Spokane news. We have three stations to choose from up there: KREM, KXLY or KHQ.
If you have watched the news report, everything is filmed up close and personal, so that one will not notice anything out of the ordinary, that’s not Lewiston. They mispronounce our local names. It’s understandable when they are new to the area, but Idaho personnel should be able to pronounce every town in Idaho. It’s like they want you to believe that it’s being filmed here in Lewiston.
I like the fact that we are a steppingstone for new reporters. They need to start somewhere. Where are the new anchors that we were promised? When we were only able to get Kennewick news, it was at least local to their area.
