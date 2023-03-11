I was teaching at Lewiston High School and happy when the levy was first passed. It meant that my Humanities Department would not have to take a hit in music, foreign languages or art, as often happens when school budgets have to be trimmed.
Though I am now retired, I am a strong advocate for this levy’s continuation. It maintains a strong, well-rounded curriculum for our students. The district has lowered the amount, even though this year’s cost was already scheduled to be less than during the last five years.
Please vote to keep Lewiston schools providing quality education for our youth and the future of this community.
Rona K. Meske
Lewiston
Vote yes on levy
In April 1981, our family arrived in Lewiston to establish our new home.
Our children were in fifth and ninth grades and were immediately welcomed into their schools.
Over the next several years, they received a good education from fine and qualified teachers, the benefits of a fine high school music program and the opportunity for advanced placement classes.
They went on to the University of Idaho and have become successful adults and parents.
This was made possible by the financial support of Lewiston citizens, who for years had willingly paid the bills for our school system.
It has been more than 30 years since we have had children in the Lewiston schools.
We believe that the entire community benefits from providing a strong educational base for our youngsters to grow into our future leaders.
The requested supplemental levy is not a request for new funding, but a continuation of an existing source of dollars.
It is our responsibility to fund our school system to provide this strong base in a safe environment and opportunities in academic and vocational subjects along with the music, arts, sports and extracurricular choices that make a well-rounded young adult.
The Idaho Legislature has not yet acted upon Gov. Brad Little’s recommendations to improve Idaho school funding from the state level.
It remains up to us to do the job.
On Tuesday, please exercise your right and obligation as citizens to vote, and vote yes for the supplemental school levy request.
Keith and Marilyn Carlson
Lewiston
We support levy
On Tuesday, the voters of Lewiston are asked to go to the polls to renew the Lewiston School District supplemental levy.
We are two retired citizens living on a fixed income who, like all of you, face the same rising costs. At this stage in life, we only put our money toward smart and necessary things. In our book, the renewal of the Lewiston School District supplemental levy meets those criteria.
Our two daughters and two grandsons had excellent educations in the Lewiston public school system. In just four fast years, our great-grandson will be the third generation of our family to enter the Lewiston School District. We have witnessed the growth and improvement the public education system delivers in Lewiston over the years and feel qualified to speak the truth.
The renewal of this supplemental levy will not pay for athletic fields or help grow some mythical slush fund. The renewal of the supplemental levy, at a reduced rate, will continue to support and help grow the great learning and results in the school district. Reading scores on the Idaho Reading Indicator are up. The DeAtley Technical Education Center is training welders, machinists, engineering, certified nursing assistants, pharmacy techs and so much more.
It’s an exciting time in our district. Please support this levy and keep Lewiston schools strong. Our kids, and yours, deserve the very best learning opportunities. Please vote yes on Tuesday.