Logical to vote yes on CHS
You may know me as a former owner of Lancer Lanes in Clarkston or as the one responsible for getting the Interstate Bridge painted blue.
Logical to vote yes on CHS
You may know me as a former owner of Lancer Lanes in Clarkston or as the one responsible for getting the Interstate Bridge painted blue.
I graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947, utilizing the buildings and facilities of CHS in earning my diploma. These were buildings and facilities that had been provided by previous generations of property owners.
As I grew older and became a property owner myself, I encountered school bond issues and levies, and I realized that it was now my turn to provide for future generations as others had provided for me and my classmates long before we were in school.
Thus it has always been: The current generation provides for future generations, who in turn, will be asked to provide for their offspring when the time comes. This logic makes it easy to say yes to the current school bond issue before the voting public.
Don Tuschoff
Clarkston
Pay with cash, not bond
The Clarkston school bond “for committee” rebuttal in the voter pamphlet states, “Claims of costs being significantly offset through revenue from solar panels is a red herring.”
I did not claim building cost would be offset in any way. It is too expensive with or without solar. Solar power significantly offsets long-term energy expenses and expenditure could easily be offset with grants and funds from many sources. Solar is not a red herring or distraction; it’s the future.
It is hard to imagine a new public school would even be considered in Washington if it’s not green energy efficient.
Community members and professionals spent years of study to create, design and install the existing five buildings. Why were they not designed for the best possible security for our kids?
The true total cost of the bond, like a mortgage, is closer to $155,000,000 with the added estimated interest. It’s approximately $23,901 total per $250,000 assessed value. A 1% annual growth rate is assumed so that calculated amount — $710 for first year — appears affordable.
If we do it right, fixing only what needs to be fixed, including a new career technical education building, and with some help from our friends (like the Schweitzers’ $1.5 million), total taxpayer obligation could be about $30 million. With proper planning and organization, we could do what some other Washington school districts are doing: using a six-year construction levy to pay for an upgrade with cash, rather than going into debt for 25 years.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.