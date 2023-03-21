There he goes again. Washington’s failed presidential candidate and current governor is again trying to circumvent or simply ignore our Constitution’s Second Amendment by outlawing semi-automatic sporting guns with certain features.
The U.S. Supreme Court made legal gun ownership abundantly clear nearly 100 years after the adoption of the Second Amendment. “(T)his is not a right granted by the Constitution. Neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendment (simply) declares that it shall not be infringed ...” See: United States v. Cruikshank, 92 U.S. 542,533 (1876).
What aspect of “shall not be infringed” does Gov. Jay Inslee and his misguided Democrat cohorts not understand?
More recently, the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008), protected firearms were “the ones in common use” and the right exists to individuals unconnected with a militia.
AR-15 rifles were first sold to the public more than 50 years ago. I purchased mine in 1972. It is estimated that more than 20 million are now owned by law-abiding citizens. AR-15-type modern sporter rifles are in far greater than common use. Notwithstanding the emotionalism created by several recent shootings, FBI data documents that more people are murdered annually with hands and feet than of all type rifles combined.
So-called gun control is actually people control. “Common sense” gun control is code for unconstitutional control of people. It is much more healthy to have government fear the people than vice versa.
Kenneth L. Alexander
Lewiston
Vote no to ‘NewSchoolitis’
You knew it was coming. We are now being bombarded seeking support of a $79.4 million ($79,400,000 if you count zeros) school bond. There will be town hall meetings, billboards, ads, mailbox stuffers, phone calls and letters of support written mostly by school or former employees and those infected with “NewSchoolitis.” Facts anyone?
Twenty years ago, taxpayers overwhelmingly passed the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center construction that cost somewhere around $12 million ($12,000,000). Taxpayers still owe $5,305,425. Fact.
I have experience building an office building and several homes. No matter how carefully planned, expect overruns of 15%. Taxpayer-funded, add 20%. Now we are over $90,000,000. Fact.
A sales-tax hike was just passed to fund a new county jail for about $14,000,000. Although not a property tax, this still has a real, lasting financial impact to each Asotin County family. Purchase a $30,000 car in Clarkston, pay 8.5% or $2,550 in sales tax. The only exception: packaged food. Sales tax is now 2.3% to 2.5% higher sales tax than Idaho. Fact.
Finally, what does $2.84 per $1,000 really mean? It means an additional $284 in tax annually per $100,000 of valuation. An average house value is around $350,000 to $400,000, making the actual tax impact between $994 and $1,136 additional annual property tax for 25 years. Fact.
NewSchoolitis: Vote no. Make NewSchoolitis go away.
Jim Broemmeling
Clarkston
Start day laughing
My day almost always starts with coffee and the Tribune online.
Virtually all of the paper is like one big comics section. I giggle and laugh until my gut hurts sometimes.
My most laughable section is the Opinion page. It’s quite evident where the regulars stand on everything. So, Danny, Shelly, Jim, Marvin, etc., just put to rest your opinions; we all know what they are.
Take the high road and spew some interesting ideas like my favorite, Dick Riggs. His ideas, opinions and good general letters are so much better than hate on either side of the aisle.
Keep up the wonderful letters, Mr. Riggs. It’s still hard to call my former superintendent by his first name.