Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray are planning to take our dams. They say they have to protect our endangered, protected species, salmon and steelhead. Yet they are selling licenses to catch these species every day.
If the dams were removed, all our cheap, clean electrical power would be gone, along with the jobs at the dams. They don’t have any idea how to replace the power. Will we get a coal-powered power plant or propane power? The wind turbines eventually will do most of the job. That would set us back about 50 years.
Without the dams there would be no irrigation. No irrigation means no crops. No crops means no business and no jobs. No irrigation means no produce grown in this state. All the land will turn back to a dust bowl. The wine businesses will close, as will the shipping of any fruit overseas. All for a fish.
Boating will shrink. There won’t be any lakes, and no barging or paddle-wheelers full of guests. They will have to find a different way to take the parts for the wind turbines to their destination. Farmers will have to truck their crops to market. All for a fish that would come back if the fishing was limited for a year or so.
I don’t know if the hatcheries will still be hatching. I guess it depends on how many fish can get that far upriver.
How can anyone feel good about taking our river away?
Nita Mauch
Clarkston
Act combats terrorism
If Rick Rogers insists on likening Democrats to geologists, unearthing Timothy McVeighs from beneath every stone, then may I suggest that we Democrats are uniquely suited to understand Rogers’ gaslighting and his erosion of truth.
Rogers suggests that the real issues of domestic terrorism and white supremacy are just buzzwords for a “radical agenda.” Radical, in this case, means the wild notion of equal rights and protections for all. Revolutionary, indeed.
But let’s not forget the hard data. According to the Government Accountability Office, the FBI’s open domestic terrorism cases increased by 357% between 2013 and 2021. Further, 233 prosecutions in federal court for Internal Security/Terrorism charges were filed in the first four months of 2022. (trac.syr.edu/immigration/reports/680/)
According to Rogers, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2023 is a cunning ruse to obliterate the First and Second amendments. But let’s take a moment to consider what the act does.
It establishes federal offices dedicated to combating the threat of domestic terrorism, requires federal law enforcement agencies to assess this threat regularly, and provides training and resources to assist state, local and tribal law enforcement in addressing it. It sounds more like a comprehensive strategy to protect citizens than a plot to eliminate rights.
And when you consider federal, state and local law enforcement, in general, tends to be more conservative than us damn geologists, you have to wonder why Rick insists on subduction instead of introspection.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Never forget them
As I read the article in the Wednesday morning Lewiston Tribune about the celebration of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, I found my eyes starting to leak, as a huge lump of pride formed in my throat. I looked at the pictures of those vets in the wheelchairs and I thought to myself, “There aren’t many of these heroes left.” That is very sad.
But what is even sadder is they have been forgotten by most of today’s young generation. If I had my way, there would be a mandatory class in high school, committed to teaching of the sacrifices by all these brave men and women.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.