PE classes need PE teacher
The Lewiston School District levy election is important and necessary but before I vote yes, I want to be assured that elementary physical education classes will be taught by those with a physical education degree.
The Lewiston School District set precedent when they filled an elementary physical educator position with a classroom teacher when a PE teacher retired approximately five years ago. And they did it again when I retired last year. Another elementary PE teacher is retiring this year and the district can seize this opportunity and not allow a transfer within the district with an “All Subjects, K-8”certified teacher but rather hire a “K-12 Physical Education” certified teacher from one of the more qualified interns the district hosts each year from the University of Idaho or Lewis-Clark State College.
Contrary to what some believe, being a physical educator is more than blowing a whistle and throwing a ball out, and being athletic does not make one qualified to teach PE, no more than a person like myself who enjoys reading would make a highly qualified reading teacher. Why hasn’t the district hired the most highly qualified when it comes to elementary physical educators? Because of a “transfer policy”? The administrator has the authority to reject the K-8 classroom teachers applying for said transfer.
They just don’t. Why?
No excuse. None. Despicable. And very disappointing to this voter.
Mary Hites
Lewiston
Vote yes on Lewiston levy
I will vote yes for the Lewiston School District levy. Even though I don’t think the reduction in the levy rate will make much difference in my school district property tax, I still think it’s important to provide the services that the levy money is intended for.
I believe in supporting literacy programs, career and technical education, security cameras and school resource officers. I’d be willing to pay for more school resource officers and crossing guards. I even support the music programs because I can still hear the music from the Grand Canyon Suite where you can visualize the mules prodding along the trails of the Grand Canyon.
Another reason I support our school district’s levy is because my family has had several educators. My grandfather was an instructor at the Lewiston Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) in the early 1900s. He later was superintendent of city schools at Clarkston and Moscow, and principal of the County High School at Kalispel, Mont.
I too am living on a fixed income of Social Security, but I wouldn’t have paid for my house and cars if not for my education, most of which I got here in Lewiston.
Go Bengals. Vote yes for the school levy Tuesday.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Is my math right?
The Tribune’s article “Math behind Nez Perce County property taxes” confuses me. Please cut through the crap and tell your readers what the supplemental levy is really going to cost.
According to the most current U.S. Census report, the median value of a home in Lewiston was $222,000 in 2021. The Lewiston Tribune reported in March 2022 that the re-assessed value of a median home in Lewiston is now $395,469.
I understand that the proposed Lewiston School District supplemental levy to be voted Tuesday applies only to the value exceeding the applicable property tax exemption.
The exemption for the $222,000 home is 50%, or $111,000, leaving a taxable basis of $111,000.
The exemption for the $395,469 home is capped at $125,000, leaving a taxable basis of $270,469.
Based on assessed value of $395,469, the proposed Lewiston School District supplemental levy to be voted on Tuesday for that median value home will be $1,060.23 (.00392 x $270,469). This does not include the bond for the new high school nor the permanent supplemental levy we are currently paying to the Lewiston School District.
Last year, that median value home assessed at $222,000 was paying $466.20 (.00420 x 111,000) for the supplemental levy.
The proposed renewal of the Lewiston School District’s supplemental levy will increase the property tax on a median valued Lewiston home from $466.20 to $1,060.23, an increase of $594.03. That’s an increase of 127.42%.
Is my math correct?
GayLynn Bengtson
Lewiston
Yes for career education
Did you know three out of 10 Clarkston graduates go on to college? So what about the other seven?
We have an exciting opportunity in Clarkston to vote yes for a new high school that emphasizes work-ready and career skills. The Clarkston School District is committed to developing programs and business partnerships that allow our students the ability to acquire quality jobs in high school and after. Full implementation of these plans is not possible in the current high school.
A new high school includes a strong focus on career and technical education that is focused on manufacturing, fabrication, health care and business marketing. There is a dedicated business center that allows for collaboration between local businesses and students. This would include internships, apprenticeships and the ability to hold on-campus, job-skill training and interviews.
Partnerships are being forged with Tri-State Memorial Hospital to train students as certified nursing assistants and they will be guaranteed a job; Walla Walla Community College to introduce heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and electrical classes on campus; intro to emergency medical technician/firefighting; skilled woodworking such as cabinetry, welding and fabrication industry leaders coming on-site.
A new school will equip our teachers and industry leaders with the tools and facilities needed to ensure all Bantams are successful as they exit Clarkston High School.
Scott Shelden
Clarkston
Vote yes for security
Ensuring the safety and security of teachers and students is of utmost importance in any educational setting. We urge voters to prioritize the safety and security of our educators and students by voting yes to construct quality facilities at Clarkston High School.
Representing more than 160 professional educators in the Clarkston School District, the Clarkston Education Association is dedicated to promoting the welfare of schoolchildren, advancing education and improving instructional opportunities. We believe that teachers play a crucial role in providing quality education, and in partnership with parents, they can inspire, motivate and encourage students to achieve their full potential.
To support our educators and ensure the best possible learning outcomes for students, we must provide quality facilities that enable every student, regardless of his physical abilities, to access and engage with the learning environment fully. Our educators also recognize the importance of gathering spaces that facilitate students’ social and emotional development.
The concept design for CHS prioritizes the safety and security of our students and educators during the three years of construction by ensuring that students can continue to learn in a safe and secure environment without any disruptions caused by remodeling existing classrooms.
On behalf of our professional educators, the CEA strongly supports the CHS bond and asks you to prioritize the safety and security of our educators and students by voting yes for CHS in April. Let us work together to provide a safe and supportive learning environment that allows every student to reach their full potential.
Michael Alfred
CEA President
Clarkston
Voting no on CHS levy
I believe that with the 24% increase in property values this year, the school system is getting a considerable increase because of property evaluations. I can afford it, but for many of our older people who are on a fixed income, the levy would be a burden.
Our valley is becoming a retirement community with the number of older-than-70 residents being more than those in K-12 education. The number of young children, at least nationally, is decreasing, with the need for fewer classrooms. For those on fixed incomes, this levy may force some to sell their homes and move to rentals, which in our valley are in short supply and expensive. The increase in property taxes will also make many landlords increase their rents.
This levy also comes at a poor time, with so many taxes due, i.e., property taxes, federal income tax, first-quarter federal taxes, etc. This, along with our more than 7% inflation causing increased prices for everything from groceries to gas, is an extreme burden for many. While most of the elderly are mortgage-free, about 30% nationally still have mortgages.
I have always supported education and, in the more than 60 years I have lived in the valley, I have never voted against a proposal that had to do with education. But I believe, a lesser development would serve Clarkston’s needs. Our children deserve a conveniently located, safe and comfortable facility in which to study. This levy is not the answer and I will vote no.
Carl Koenen
Clarkston
Other schools did it
I hope Clarkston’s voters approve a bond to reinvest in Clarkston High School. I spend time in every high school in eastern Washington as a volunteer announcer for the Pullman Greyhounds. Clarkston’s facilities are the most worn out that I visit. It’s clear they’ve been maintained, but a fresh coat of paint only goes so far.
The classroom and gymnasium core of Clarkston High School were built in the mid-20th century to accommodate the baby boomers. Clarkston High was built in 1955. Here’s an overview of significant taxpayer reinvestments in the Greater Spokane League high schools that your Bantams athletes visit.
Cheney High School was built in 1966, remodeled in 1991 (cost unavailable) and taxpayers approved a $28.53 million reinvestment in 2017. East Valley High School in Spokane Valley was built in 1960, remodeled in 1989 and currently has a $18.4 million levy for continued capital improvements. Pullman High School was built in 1970 and entirely torn down in 2013 for construction of a new $60 million high school.
Rogers High School in Spokane was built in 1932 and extensively renovated in 2009 for $66.8 million. Shadle Park High School in Spokane was built in 1957 and underwent a $70.6 million renovation in 2009. West Valley High School in Spokane Valley was built in 1960 and saw a $35 million overhaul in 2005.
With exception of your nice auditorium, the rest of CHS is in a time warp. It’s time for a significant overhaul. Vote yes for CHS.
Chris Chandler
Pullman