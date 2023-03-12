The Clarkston Education Foundation encourages members of the community to support the Clarkston School District’s effort to pass the bond funding reinvestment in Clarkston High School and Clarkston. Students, teachers and our community are in need of an updated facility that is safe and secure and can provide a quality education for today’s standards and beyond.
Over the years, CEF has witnessed community businesses and industry grow. The gap for job-ready employees to meet the demands has widened. The new facility directly addresses this gap. Along with other design features meeting student and teacher needs, the new CHS will have career and technical education classrooms where teachers can promote student interest in careers in the valley.
This will foster collaboration with local businesses to support internships and on-the-job training, which will lead to informed career choices. Career paths will present themselves to graduating seniors. The valley’s manufacturing and health-care industries will realize benefits from the new CHS as they provide necessary internships and employment opportunities. It is a win-win for all.
This is a vital investment in our students and the growth of our community. The Clarkston Education Foundation supports the Yes For Clarkston campaign.
Mary Dolezal
Clarkston
Supporting CHS levy
I’ve lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley most of my years on earth. I graduated from Lewiston High School and now teach in the Clarkston School District.
My husband and I are raising our three children in Clarkston. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when we invest in our community. My kids and I visit the downtown Clarkston library often and participate in the summer reading program. We frequent the aquatic center in the summer and my kids take swim lessons there.
Although I didn’t attend CHS, I’ve been through the building and it’s time. It’s time to reinvest in the youth of Clarkston. We have dedicated and professional educators in Clarkston, research-based curriculum and a diverse offering of athletics and clubs for students.
It’s time to invest in quality facilities to complement the quality education students receive in Clarkston. Join me in voting yes for CHS this April.