Thank you, Elizabeth Goetzinger (letter of June 30).
I have also stopped watching the local news on KLEW because I prefer Lewiston-Clarkston Valley local news, not news local to Boise or Coeur d’Alene or Spokane.
I get more news about the L-C Valley on Channel 4 (KXLY) than KLEW. I hope everyone who feels this way sends a letter or email to KLEW to let them know how we feel about this.
If we get enough complaints about this, the advertisers will start to see it and then that should put some pressure on them.
Thank you.
Lynn Thompson
Clarkston
Jury got it right
Regarding the verdict of innocence of ex-Deputy Sheriff Scot Peterson and the Parkland School massacre in Florida: The jury got this 100% correct.
Every first responder should be a champion of the verdict and here is why. For civilian law enforcement and firefighters, they are taught the first priority is safety. You will never hear a fire chief say, “OK, I need six of you to go into that burning building and we expect one or two of you will be severely injured or killed.” Certainly, firefighters do get injured or killed fighting a fire, but safety limits the risk the firefighters take.
The mission (putting out a fire) is the second priority; same with law enforcement as safety remains the No. 1 priority.
This is why I have always objected to the grouping of military personnel with first responders. The difference is the military personnel are taught early in their educations, the combat mission comes first and their safety is second. Every military commander in combat realizes the completion of the mission may cause some of the troops to be injured or killed.
From the video and accounts of the Parkland massacre, my opinion is Peterson is a coward, as he should have engaged the bad guy. But to be charged criminally for not risking his life to save others? I must agree; the jury got it right.
Civilian first responders’ first priority is safety and they are not required to risk their deaths.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
