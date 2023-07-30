Make Clarkston beautiful
When I was young, my mother taught me, “If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.” The city of Clarkston really makes it hard for me.
I had to laugh when I got my city bill this month and a bright red notice regarding weed abatement was included. Although I applaud their attempt to get people to tidy up, I really think they should start by cleaning up the entrance to Clarkston that they gave back to the Army Corps of Engineers last year. The weeds are definitely more than 8 inches high and truly a disgrace to Clarkston. The beautiful, old-growth trees are dying or they are already dead from a lack of water.
The notice says they want a beautiful community but what empty rhetoric they spew. Downtown Clarkston will not be beautiful until they take out the concrete they quickly put in and replace it with appropriate trees, properly water them and do periodic maintenance so they remain that way.
Marsha Broyles
Clarkston
He’s a bad man
Someone demanding loyalty, but returning none, is an authoritarian. The previous president despises people, including supporters who have chosen to remain unwoke. Donald Trump whines over stolen elections, displays complete ignorance of the presidential records act and disparages anyone who dares opposition.
As president, Trump’s foreign policy paid homage to fascists. According to many sources, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted Jared Kushner $2 billion. One hallmark of a fascist is bribing family members of a sitting president.
Another is weaponizing politics to censure a colleague. According to Roll Call, Adam Schiff was censured for acting on Sen. Marco Rubio’s “Intelligence” Committee fact: the 2016 election really was influenced by Russia.
Vladimir Putin says Trump is a “useful idiot.” Trump agrees.
Trump ignorance has no boundaries. He trusts Putin over our intelligence agencies. He wants the Constitution suspended, the education department shuttered and pollutes the justice department with cult lawyers.
Trump is a bad man.
No matter how terrible our problems are, Joe Biden is not the problem. Biden’s legislative accomplishments far exceed Trump’s, who had one: the sorry “tax reform” measure.
According to me, Trump enriched himself on the backs of taxpayers.
According to the Hill and NorthJersey.com, Trump, as a developer, enriched himself on the backs of his subcontractors.
Trump stole sensitive nuclear and defense documents. He said they were “golf course plans.”
His base gladly covers the taxes of corporations, energy producers, rich people and congressmen, so long as the antichrist appears.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Change is inevitable
My husband and I, like so many of the regular viewers, were very disappointed when KLEW-TV changed its format. We all loved Keith Havens and Anna Velasquez. But change is inevitable with everything.
Many complaints were lodged and they listened. The young lady newscaster and the gentleman doing the weather are doing a great job, along with Gianna Cefalu and Chris Mitchell. After all, we are a small-town TV station and must evolve.
Teresa Hall
Lewiston
