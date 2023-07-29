A July 20 Tribune article attempted to inform readers of the outcome of the House Oversight and Accountability Committees hearing on the Hunter Biden family finances and failures to pay taxes on unexplained foreign income. The Associated Press authors of the article saw a different hearing than I did and their work was a deflection from the facts.
They missed committee Republicans drawing out fact after fact from two seasoned IRS investigators, creating a step-by-step pattern of the Bidens forming up to 20 shell companies. These accounts were tied to Hunter, associates and family members. Bank records revealed which countries transferred money into these accounts in amounts totaling $17 million.
These are not unsubstantiated or unverified records. These are the bank records that the two agents, their FBI counterparts and line prosecutors used to build their felony charges against Hunter Biden years ago, only to have higher-ups in the Biden-appointed Justice Department sit on charges until the statute of limitations ran out. Hence, a misdemeanor plea deal was struck.
I observed two committee Democrats attempt to question the agents, only to get “schooled” on the subject of IRS investigating. All other Democrats avoided the Hunter issue altogether. Instead, they used their time to accuse Trump and his children of much worse.
There was little back-and-forth testimony. Democrats got hit in the face with facts they could not and did not dispute.
All of us who believe libraries should be for everyone, even those with whom we disagree, owe a big thanks to Marty Trillhaase, Lewiston Tribune editorial page editor, for his editorial of July 23. His criticism of legislators who would decide for us what should and should not be in libraries was spot on.
Some months ago, I wrote an opinion in this paper critical of Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, for her efforts to ban books she deemed dangerous to children. In that letter, I cited disturbing scenes from the Bible, including incest, sodomy and rape, and I flippantly suggested that was one book she would not try to ban.
Not long after that, friends sent me news articles about the Bible being banned in Utah, and they thought I’d be happy to hear it. I wasn’t, because I do not believe in banning books. And I don’t understand people who claim to be all about freedom being the most willing of all to ban them.
Nobody forces anybody to borrow books they find objectionable from the library. Leave it on the shelf if you believe it is “dangerous.” Someone else might find it helpful.
It’s the job of parents to monitor what their children read, not the job of politicians. If the safety of kids were really the issue, then why are those who are so willing to ban books so often the same ones who are unwilling to ban assault rifles? Books don’t kill kids, but bullets do.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Complaints not heeded
Things of no interest: I have talked to Matt Baney, the Tribune’s city editor, and A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings, the Tribune’s parent company.
I met with the Clarkston safety committee, public works, police chief and a couple of councilors concerning my complaints, to no avail.
I feel like David before Goliath with no sling. I wrote a letter of complaint, with enough copies to give the public attending and the Clarkston City Council. I asked it be filed at the council meeting Monday night and the public be made aware. It’s my understanding the meeting was short and nothing was mentioned. I was advised it had to be reviewed. Why?
The complaint was brought to the forgoing people before. Anyone interested in the letter contact me.
It’s funny. The Tribune doesn’t have a Monday paper, and not enough in Tuesday’s to start a fire. Of course, the Tribune isn’t interested in wrongdoing by local city government. But they do write about seeing the first dandelions of the year or how to cook a squash.
Personally, I think the public would be interested in the laws they make or adopt, then pick and choose how it benefits them.