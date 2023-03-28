Already too late?

The March 21 issue of the Lewiston Tribune had an article titled, “U.N.: World on ‘thin ice.’ ” The primary concern of the article seemed to be that the global temperature did not increase beyond 1.5 degrees centigrade, yet the article stated that there is enough greenhouse gas in the atmosphere now that the tipping point for 1.5 degrees might have already been passed. The phrase “thin ice” comes from melting Arctic ice.