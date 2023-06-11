Water for our lawns
Kathy Hedberg’s Up Front on June 3 was interesting. Unfortunately, I don’t have the money to rock my yard.
Kathy Hedberg’s Up Front on June 3 was interesting. Unfortunately, I don’t have the money to rock my yard.
About two years ago, the city threatened me and many others, if we didn’t install “backflow” meters to water our lawns, our water would be cut off. So I spent more than $1,750 for my backflow meter. Each year, many residents ... are threatened if proof isn’t provided ... that their backflow meter has been inspected, ... their water would be cut off. So I spent $110 this year for the inspection before the city announced I couldn’t water my lawn.
People in my situation have two choices: Don’t water and let their property depreciate or spend what little excess time they have and hand water. The latter choice isn’t very good when all the neighbors aren’t watering and my home is depreciated anyway because it looks like I live in a ghetto.
I believe everyone who can’t water should file a tort claim. The city has provided them. One must be filed within 180 days of Jan. 18. Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson can be reached at (208) 746-1316. Gene Harrington, the city’s risk manager, can be reached at (208) 746-3671, ext. 6213. He didn’t answer his phone the afternoon of June 2.
Lastly, is the upper reservoir ever going to be finished? The last article in the Tribune was talking about mid-August. Maybe we will have water for our lawns next year in time to replant.
Tom Clark
Lewiston
Pride is a Satanic virtue
Americans are being compelled to celebrate June as “Pride Month,” to pacify less than 2% of the population.
In Proverbs 6:16-19, pride is identified as the first in a list of the seven deadly sins.
Proverbs 16:5 reads, “Everyone that is proud in heart is an abomination to the Lord; though they join forces, none will go unpunished.”
Psalms 119:21 proclaims, “The proud are cursed.”
Daniel 4:37 says, “Those that walk in pride He is able to abase.”
These are just four of many verses in the Bible proclaiming pride to be a sin against God.
Why then are more than 69% of the population — claiming to identify with a specific Christian faith — being compelled to celebrate the Satanic virtue of pride for even one minute, let alone a complete month? What Christian virtues are they being asked to recognize for an equal period?
It is clear, pride is a Satanic virtue and being proud of participating in any sinful act or lifestyle should not be something our nation openly embraces or celebrates.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
