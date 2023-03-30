Protest change to exhibit
We, the former faculty, staff and students of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, protest the chilling effect of Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
It is our understanding that portions of the “Unconditional Care” exhibit at the LCSC Center for Arts & History in Lewiston were not included because they showed an embroidered bottle of a medication associated with abortion and interviews with women who have experienced abortions as well as women who gave birth under adverse circumstances.
Idaho law, as it now stands, placed tremendous pressure on Lewis-Clark State College and our colleagues at the Center for Arts & History to remove the artwork to avoid running afoul of the law. If the mere depiction of a pill bottle and a video discussion on women’s reproductive experiences leads to self-censorship, it demonstrates that the No Public Funds Act is having a strong chilling effect on our colleagues’ ability to carry out the educational mission of the college.
We respectfully express our concern and displeasure at the removal of works from the “Unconditional Care” exhibit. In addition, we want it understood that we support Emily Johnsen, the director of the Center for Arts & History, and recognize that the law, as it stands, has forced LCSC and the center to act on a policy that is contrary to the spirit of the First Amendment.
Sean Cassidy
Clarkston
This letter also was signed by 29 former faculty members, staff and students.
Better power generation
It’s nice to see President Joe Biden supporting salmon, treaty rights and dam breaching.
As you may or may not know, the four lower Snake River dams were made to be breached as they are half earthen and half concrete. Maybe those who put them in had the forethought to think that we wouldn’t be here with an archaic form of hydropower generation, and be more advanced than we are with alternative forms of energy 50 years from when they were put in.
We can’t live in the past. We have to move ahead and progress to new and better ways of power generation.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
Don’t categorize people
The news lately has included some controversy about U.S. Census race and ethnicity categories.
If eliminating racism is truly a goal, why in the world is our government asking racial questions and categorizing us?
In my mind we are all the same, but making an issue of race like this only keeps us thinking of our differences. Divide and conquer? I don’t answer racist questions.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Airport upgrades?
I was on the phone with a friend of mine who was thinking of visiting me from Virginia and asked me why it is so hard to fly into Lewiston.
So I did some research about why that is. What I found was shocking.
Between Pullman, Spokane, Kalispell and Missoula, all those airports received something like $500 million in terminal expansion and upgrades, yet Lewiston received nothing.
I would really like to know why that is. Part of me thinks I know the answer, yet part of me would like an official answer. I would ask why a taxpayer-funded entity would not look at the airport and admit that this place needs multiple upgrades.
Eric Wonderson
Potlatch
